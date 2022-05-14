ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Some Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers gummy candies recalled

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rtwgc_0feKoeMK00

May 14 (UPI) -- The maker of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummy candies has issued a voluntary recall of some of the products, warning of a "thin metal strand" inside the candies or in the bag.

In a release issued Friday in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration, Mars Wrigley Confectionary U.S. said the affected gummies were made by a third-party manufacturer and distributed in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The company said the recall was instituted after receiving reports from consumers, adding it is "not aware of any illnesses to date."

Officials provided a table of manufacturing codes showing which specific products are included in the recall, available for reference as part of a company press release.

Mars Wrigley said it will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves and urged consumers who believe they may have purchased the affected gummies to not eat them.

Consumers with questions were told to contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website.

Comments / 116

Caligirl
4d ago

lately the recalls have metal fragments in the food/candy are these companies not being closely monitored anymore or is it cutbacks on safety now and just cut corners on maintaining quality..smh

Reply(3)
29
2000 Patriot
3d ago

Odd how Biden gets into office and basic necessities and comforts literally vanish from shelves and when they are available they're gauged immensely in price...

Reply(22)
39
Tia Hu
4d ago

everyday it's something being recalled this is just ridiculous.. plus it makes cost go up.

Reply
39
Related
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Pizza Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Pieces

Frozen pizza products distributed to New Hampshire and Massachusetts stores were recalled last month because they may contain metal pieces. The recall affects two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salen, New Hampshire. It is the latest recall involving foreign materials making it into food.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starburst#Candies#Food Drink
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
RECIPES
Family Handyman

If Birds Peck at Your Windows and Mirrors, This is What it Means

Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
MERCER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Popculture

Cheese Recall Issued

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
357K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy