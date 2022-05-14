Some Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers gummy candies recalled

May 14 (UPI) -- The maker of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummy candies has issued a voluntary recall of some of the products, warning of a "thin metal strand" inside the candies or in the bag.

In a release issued Friday in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration, Mars Wrigley Confectionary U.S. said the affected gummies were made by a third-party manufacturer and distributed in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The company said the recall was instituted after receiving reports from consumers, adding it is "not aware of any illnesses to date."

Officials provided a table of manufacturing codes showing which specific products are included in the recall, available for reference as part of a company press release.

Mars Wrigley said it will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves and urged consumers who believe they may have purchased the affected gummies to not eat them.

Consumers with questions were told to contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website.