Oklahoma City, OK

EMSA issues first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 after multiple-heat related calls in Oklahoma City metro

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) issued its first Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Saturday.

EMSA issued the Heat Alert after paramedics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in Oklahoma City as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The ambulance service issues Medical Heat Alerts when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. Heat Alerts stay in effect until temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly, EMSA officials said.

EMSA provided the following heat safety tips for community members:

  • PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
  • No alcohol or caffeine.
  • If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
  • Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
The 4 Warn Forecast shows a high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, and 90-plus degree temperatures throughout next week, except for Monday.

4 Warn Forecast
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

