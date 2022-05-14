ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXuoB_0feKmjqN00
Vero Beach Police Department

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Florida on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities.

The Vero Beach police said state and local fire officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.

The department posted photos of the scene on Facebook that displayed the sides and roof of the truck had been blown off the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtuBT_0feKmjqN00
Vero Beach Police Department

One person was flown to a hospital burn unit in Orlando.

There were no other injuries and the festival proceeded as authorities investigated the scene of the explosion, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
treasurecoast.com

IRCSheriff: 1 dead after shooting in south Vero

Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff has reported that 1 person is dead after a shooting in south Vero. There is no immediate threat to the community following a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 5th Place SW. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood#Food Truck#Fla#Police#Ap#Facebook
cbs12.com

Stuart carjacking suspect arrested in Daytona Beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A carjacking suspect's run from the law came to halt one mon the after the crime. Stuart Police said a task force arrested Jared Hutchins last Friday in Daytona Beach. He's a suspect in a carjacking at a Chase Bank on March 20. Hutchins is...
STUART, FL
beckersasc.com

54-bed hospital with ASCs planned in Florida

A 54-bed hospital with surgery centers is being proposed in Port St. Lucie, Fla., TCPalm reported May 16. The 181,000-square-foot facility would have a helicopter landing pad, 24-hour emergency room and labs. Pending city council review, the project is slated to break ground in late summer or fall.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
fb101.com

New in 2022: South Florida’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings

From authentic Latin cuisine to an array of culinary creations that meld flavors and ingredients from around the world, South Florida is home to a quickly growing, world-class restaurant scene. Check out some of South Florida’s hottest and newest dining destinations below. The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar. New...
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

List of the Best Pubs in Sebastian, Florida – 2022

Here’s a list of the Best Pubs in Sebastian Florida for 2022. Some of the best places to go in Sebastian include the pubs that serve beer & wine only. They have a lot of unique bands and are just as much as the popular bars do. Have a...
veronews.com

Deputies continue to investigate fatal Monday shooting

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Investigators were questioning a person following a Monday night shooting that left one dead, officials said. Sheriff’s officials said there was no immediate threat to the community after the incident. The identity of the victim was not publicly released Tuesday. The suspected shooter’s identity...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy