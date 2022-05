The start of the very popular Police K9 demonstration was interrupted at the last minute when Westport Police K9 Officer Jimmy Loomer was called to respond to a medical issue with one of the festival visitors. The issue was not serious and may have just been a little dehydration possibly as a result of the very warm afternoon temps. Westport Police Corporal Brendan Fearon assisted Officer Loomer.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO