MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest on Monday, May 16, announced daily admission promotions for 2022. This year, there are more ways than ever to give back to the community and get in free to Summerfest during the nine-day run – June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. According to a news release, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.

