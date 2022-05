A fun twist on a classic appetizer, this Bruschetta Pasta Salad is fresh, flavorful and ready for all those spring and summer gatherings!. I'm a huge fan of Bruschetta! It has always been one of those flavors and appetizers that I love because of how fresh it tastes! WIth pasta, tomatoes, cheese and the perfect seasoning, this is the perfect salad to bring to any of your spring and summer gatherings. It is super easy to throw together with ingredients you can easily find at the grocery store. I also love how everything is perfectly bite-sized in this recipe. It just makes it so much easier for people to eat and enjoy! Want to switch it up your usual pasta salad? Then this Bruschetta Pasta Salad recipe is the one recipe you need!

