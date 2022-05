ARLINGTON -- Noah Syndergaard’s day was finished not even one full inning into the Angels' 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Monday. It was an out-of-ordinary performance for the Mansfield, Texas, native. The last time he pitched in his home state -- which also happened to be the first -- he struck out four in six innings on the way to his second win of the season.

