ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

How to bet Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano rematch

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Jermell Charlo (34-1-1) and Brian Castano (17-0-2) will meet Saturday night in Carson, Calif., to decide the undisputed 154-pound champion. The bout is a rematch of a closely contested fight from last July that ended in a draw. BetMGM makes Charlo the -200 favorite, while bettors can get Castano +175 and the fight ending in another draw at +1600 (16/1).

The first time these two met, the three judges scored it 114-114 even, 114-113 Castano and 117-111 Charlo. Anyone who watched the fight knows the 117-111 for Charlo is a joke. I thought Castano earned a tight decision, but either way, the bout was razor close and that should be the case again in the rematch.

Oddsmakers aren’t expecting either fighter to win by stoppage. The odds of the fight going the full 12 rounds are -225. It makes sense considering neither fighter has ever been stopped in a combined 55 bouts. Four of Castano’s last six fights have gone to the scorecards, while 17 of Charlo’s 36 fights have ended in decision. Charlo is +125 to win on points, while Castano is +300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l89dK_0feKmHK900
Both Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano believed they deserved to win the first fight.
Getty Images

This line should be closer to even, so there is some value on Castano. Charlo is the more skilled fighter overall but Castano’s pressure really bothered him in the first matchup. Castano gassed out, however, and Charlo controlled the later rounds.

Castano is a pressure fighter who likes to start strong. The question is can he keep up that pace for 12 rounds against a fighter of Charlo’s caliber? Another thing to keep in mind is the rematch was originally scheduled to take place in March but had to be postponed because Castano suffered a biceps tear. That’s a tough injury for a boxer to recover from in just a couple of months.

This fight is a contrast in styles. Charlo wants to use his six-inch reach advantage to keep Castano on the outside. Meanwhile, Castano wants to apply constant pressure on Charlo and make the fight ugly. Both fighters had success in the first bout implementing their style and hurting their opponent.

In the first meeting, Castano landed 173 punches but only nine were jabs. The 173 punches are the most ever landed against Charlo, and Castano connected on 41 percent (164 of 400) of his power shots. Charlo threw 287 jabs but landed just 53 (18.5 percent). Charlo’s jab needs to be a bigger factor in the rematch or he’ll be in trouble.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyGIK_0feKmHK900
Jermell Charlo has so much to prove after controversial split decision: ‘Gonna show him’

Castano has two draws on his record and believes he won both decisions. The WBO light middleweight champion has vowed not to let this fight go to the scorecards, although that could leave him susceptible to a big shot. Castano isn’t known as a great defensive fighter and Charlo took advantage of that in the later rounds the first time they met.

Some analysts believe Charlo will make the proper adjustments this time and the betting odds have moved toward him. It will also be difficult for Castano to earn a decision in a close fight. That’s just the reality of boxing. Last Saturday, Dmitry Bivol dominated Canelo Alvarez but needed to win the final round to avoid a draw on all three judge’s scorecards.

I do like this matchup for Castano. The concern is he comes out with his hair on fire and then fades in the later rounds. Charlo got hit a lot in that first matchup, however, and I don’t see that changing. This will be another close, competitive fight. Castano is worth a look at anything +150 or higher.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carson, CA
Carson, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermell Charlo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy