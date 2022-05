MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department says an off-duty officer from Cleveland, Ohio, is the one that shot and killed a 17-year-old man overnight Sunday. According to MPD, the off duty officer, who has not been identified, was the victim during an attempted armed robbery around 12:20 a.m. Sunday near 17th and Vliet. The officer fired at his alleged assailants, striking, and killing one of them.

