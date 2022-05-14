ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

POLICE: Man drunkenly steals car, hits bus, pedestrian in West Valley City

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – West Valley City Police say they arrested a man Friday evening after he fled from police, rear-ended a bus, and possibly struck a person on a sidewalk.

The man reportedly stole a car from a local apartment complex in West Valley City and was spotted by officers for driving erratically.

An officer reportedly saw the man rear-end a bus in front of them, and when the officer tried to pull him over, he fled.

West Jordan man stabbed, in critical condition

Authorities say the suspect hit other vehicles as well, but the man slowed and pulled into a parking lot at 2700 W shortly after.

Police say there was minimal damage to the other vehicles, but after placing him under arrest, they learned that he had possibly struck a person while driving on the sidewalk.

The driver was arrested on suspected drunk driving, evading the police, as well as other possible charges.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

