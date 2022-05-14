Mental health help available to storm victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Where there is a disaster, kindness tends to follow. Thursday’s destructive weather was no different. Saturday, Pa & Sons Food Truck in Sioux Falls rolled out and served burgers to over 300 linemen working in the city as a way of saying “thank you”. People took to social media offering up chain saws and generators to those in need. Students from area high schools, including Lincoln and O’Gorman, helped in their neighborhoods. In Chester, the Shipwreck Bar & Grill is serving a hot meal to linemen helping Sioux Valley Electric until power is fully restored. From one high school student who wanted no recognition, “it’s just human nature to help however we can”.

