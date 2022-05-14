ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Hendrickson Has the “Right Stuff”

Cover picture for the articleWhile both candidates for County Assessor have worked in the department for the same number of years, my vote will go to Amy Hendrickson. Let me explain why. I was impressed with Amy’s responses to questions posed at the Quincy League of Women Voters’ forum earlier this month. She was...

Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Follow the Facts

I grew up in Plumas County and returned to this amazing county as my primary residence a few years ago. The last thing I thought I would do is get involved in local politics. The negativity and he-said, she-said dynamics of it feels wrong. I am an attorney and facts are what matter to me. I have known and appreciated Todd Johns for most of my life, though tangentially from a distance, and more recently, as Plumas County Sheriff as I closely watched his interactions with all of our communities devastated by Covid and Fire. Objectively and factually, he has led this county with nothing but courage and dignity. Throughout this campaign, he has adamantly refused to lower his ethical standards to the level of his opponent who has often led his campaign with mud-slinging. I am disappointed, as I believe many of you are, that I have had to become political to defend a Sheriff who, on his record and integrity, should not have to be defending his position and who should not have been opposed in the first place. I feel it must be ego on Mr. Cline’s side, because I do not see factual reasons to oppose a Sheriff who has been doing an exemplary job.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Get out there and vote

Some of you may have been following my letters from the beginning where I thanked Tommy Miles the station manager, of KQNY 91.9 FM, Plumas Community Radio, for hosting incumbent Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns and challenger Dwight Cline on his show Community Matters. Since then, he has aired another episode where both men had an opportunity to rebut the other and offer any further information that they wished. Again, this episode is worth a listen.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF

It is extremely important that Plumas County elects a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF especially in these times!. As the chief law enforcement officer in the county, the sheriff must be a good, strong leader who anticipates and sees what is coming from the elitists, stands up against tyranny, and protects our God-given freedoms from those who would like to take them away. Every decision he makes for Plumas County must be guided by the Constitution of the United States.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We need DWIGHT CLINE for SHERIFF!

I volunteered/worked for 15+ years at the Chester Substation as Sheriff’s Assistant (aka “Substation wife/ mom”), so I got to know the inner workings of the Dept. and the two candidates. We are voting for Dwight Cline for Sheriff because of his selflessness to come out of retirement; for his many years of experience & devotion to Plumas County from Portola to Chester; and his courage to speak honestly about the problems & failures of the present administration. I know him as a true American, a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, self-assured, even tempered, honest & he has a great sense of humor. He will serve this county and the PCSO employees with intelligence, integrity & fairness, he will protect & serve all of our communities…..even during a Dixie fire! We were so disappointed when we returned from evacuation to hear from local RELIABLE sources that Todd Johns essentially failed to come to Chester or even call the brave people who stayed here! Law enforcement, firefighters, medical personnel, merchants & residents should have had the Sheriff’s personal presence & support.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Quincy, CA
Quincy, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It was a nice change of pace

It’s been real interesting reading a new topic ( sheriff’s race ) reading a whole new batch of opinions/thoughts on something new and BAM, a rambling on manifesto comes out of Graeagle! Well remember candidates, who ever loses, just blame Trump! Seems to be the endless word out of Graeagle.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Estate of Aasved

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Ronald Dwain Aasved. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jeanne M. Ellingsen in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests...
QUINCY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Reverge Anselmo Has Given Nearly $1 Million to Local Right-Wing Politicos. Why isn’t He Registered as a Major Donor?

Last week, Reverge Anselmo donated $200,000 to the Shasta General Purpose Committee, the political action committee that supported the successful recall of Shasta County District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty in early February. In late February, Anselmo, the Connecticut-based son-of-a-billionaire, donated $180,000 to Liberty Committee, a newly formed PAC that is...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

You can turn your ballot in now

The June 7, 2022 Primary ballots can be returned immediately after you have voted it. You do not have to wait until June 7 to turn it in. Please follow all instructions in returning your voted ballot. You must sign the Ballot Return Envelope and provide your physical address – not a post office box – in order for your ballot to be processed.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire District 2022-23 budget notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Town hall meeting May 18 to discuss Claremont Fire resiliency

The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest will be holding a collaborative town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library, located at 445 Jackson Street. Ranger District employees have been working on the Claremont Forest Resiliency Project which...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Mr. Hagwood do the job you were elected to do

You were not elected district supervisor to advise your constituents on how to vote. You were elected to represent them, no matter their political preferences, including those that differ from your own. Using your elected title beneath your name on the envelope and on the letter that I received from you implies “county business.”
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Wildfire Preparedness Tour set for May 21

The public is invited to tour Plumas County properties and learn about what can be done to prepare their home for the upcoming fire season. Meet with landowners to discuss home hardening projects, fuels reduction, evacuation preparedness and defensible space. The tour is free to attend and offers an in-depth look at real techniques used to make homes more defensible in the case of wildfire. Participating homes will be marked with a lawn sign that says “Wildfire Preparedness Tour”.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Caltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project also includes culvert rehabilitation. Commuters can expect minimal delays of 5 minutes over the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

What would Brian Dahle do as California governor?

They might not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. After a decade in the GOP’s (super)minority in Sacramento, Dahle, a state senator, said he knows how...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Culver project begins on 70 in the Canyon on May 23

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans District 2) and Robert J. Frank Construction, Inc. are preparing to begin work on a drainage replacement project on State Route 70 in Plumas County. The $255kproject, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will be replacing five culverts (via cut and cover method) from just west of the Grizzly Creek Bridge to approximately 2 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 (Greenville Wye).
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

What is the Oroville Dam and Why is it So Huge?

The Oroville Dam is located in California, and it’s the tallest dam in the United States at a towering 770 feet. The dam creates Lake Oroville, which is the second biggest reservoir in the state of California. It’s northeast of Sacramento in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
OROVILLE, CA

