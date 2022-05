ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - While a man was in the middle of renovating a St. Pete home, an "acquaintance" of his stopped by – and was fatally stabbed by the worker, police said. Tuesday evening, St. Petersburg police arrested 38-year-old Jeffery Tillman, saying he was hired by the owner of the house at 3410 38th Street North – one block north of Gladden Park – for the project. Around 1:20 p.m., police responded to a report of "a suspicious circumstance" and later said they were investigating the situation as a homicide.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO