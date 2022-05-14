ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVR CBS 6

New book warns children, parents of human trafficking threat

By Jessica Larche
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4fLr_0feKjCwj00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new children’s book , written by a co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation , aims to warn children and parents about predators who lure children into sex trafficking online and through social media.

“This is not something that's [just] happening abroad,” said Derrica Wilson. “This is happening every single day in your home.”

Wilson, a former police officer, said she wrote Finding Sierra to help parents and children begin the conversation about online safety, and the dangers that exist.

“I wanted to be able to help share the message of what's happening with our children with the parents, because we are seeing so many children that are being lured online,” said Wilson. “Our kids are disappearing at an alarming rate.”

Finding Sierra tells the story of a missing 12-year-old girl who was lured into trusting someone she met on a social media app. A determined detective in the book takes Sierra’s missing report seriously – something Wilson said does not always happen when it comes to missing people of color –and works to gain the trust of the community to track down clues. The detective rallies her fellow officers and works with local journalists to help find Sierra and bring her home safely.

“We need everyone to play a part,” said Wilson. “I really wanted to demonstrate in the book is how powerful we all are, when we come together and put everything else aside.”

Derrica Wilson
"Finding Sierra" warns children and parents about human trafficking dangers.

In the book, detective learns the person Sierra met on the social media app kidnapped her from school and was holding her captive in a home with plans to sell the girl into a sex trafficking ring. Police rescue her by the end of the book. While the storyline is grim, Wilson said it draws on real cases.

“We really do have to have those [tough] conversations,” said Wilson. Human trafficking is a $300 billion industry. Society oftentimes think that this is something that's happening abroad, but this is happening right here in our own backyard.”

According to the Federal Human Trafficking Report in 2020, more than half of the victims in federal human trafficking prosecutions in the United States were children, and 89 percent of child victims in active sex trafficking cases were between 14 and 17 years old. Additionally, statistics from the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s most recent data from 2020 reveals more than 70 percent of trafficking victims were targeted on Facebook and Instagram. The report also said there were more than 16,000 victims of human trafficking identified, and most of those victims were forced into sex labor.

Social workers at Samaritan House , a Hampton Roads-based center for domestic violence and human trafficking victims, said children as young as 12 – and even younger – are victims of labor and sex trafficking in Hampton Roads.

LaShonda Carson, a program director at Samaritan House, said Black and brown children, LGBTQ+ youth, and runaways are most vulnerable to trafficking.

“Our most vulnerable populations that have experienced trauma, upon trauma, upon trauma, and systemic oppression, are experiencing trafficking,” said Carson. “Hopefully we’re equipping our children with awareness and education, because that’s the best thing for prevention, is having those age-appropriate conversations about what is trafficking?”

The Samaritan House has a 24-hour hotline to help trafficking victims at 757-430-2120. You can also the National Human Trafficking Hotline at text 233733 .

Wilson said she is also available to do in-person readings of the book, and lead discussions with children, parents, and teachers about children and human trafficking.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Trafficking#Sex Trafficking#Police Rescue#Domestic Violence#Sierra
NBC News

I’m a gay kindergarten teacher in Florida. These are the questions I’m asking myself.

Teaching has been my passion for the past 12 years. I am proud to call myself an educator. For the first two years, I taught first grade. It prepared me to effectively teach kindergarten while also focusing on kids’ social and emotional development. I have enjoyed working in Florida schools over the past six years, as has my partner, Jeramiah, who is also an educator. However, recently there has been a major cause for concern.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

DC elementary school gave 4-year-olds ‘anti-racism’ ‘fistbook’ asking them to identify racist family members

A public elementary school in Washington, D.C., gave children as young as 4 a lesson on "anti-racism" that asked them to identify racist members of their family. According to a Nov. 30 letter from Janney Elementary School Principal Danielle Singh, students in Pre-K through 3rd grade participated in an "Anti-Racism Fight Club" presentation by speaker Doyin Richards.
WASHINGTON, DC
psychologytoday.com

3 Types of Narcissistic Parental Abuse

Narcissistic parents may appear to be loving and charming. Grandiose narcissistic parents use their children as a source of narcissistic supply. Vulnerable narcissists are deeply insecure and use their children as their confidant and therapist. Narcissistic parental abuse involves parents who need excessive admiration or attention at the expense of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

How to Deal with Someone Crossing Your Boundaries

Setting limits is often part of relationships, but if you feel disrespected by someone crossing your boundaries, it may be time to take action. Setting boundaries can be an essential part of interpersonal relationships. When you set healthy boundaries with others, you protect your own time, energy, and needs. Boundaries...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy