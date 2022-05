Attendance is one of the challenges some students face throughout the school year, however, with caring teachers and a supportive community, those challenges can be overcome. Kyle Clines, a ninth grade student at Butts Heartland, a division of Foothills Education Charter High School, which holds classes at Jackson High School, expressed to his teacher, Randall Wilder, that he would miss some school days due to transportation circumstances. After many conversations between the two, they created a solution that would be beneficial not only for Clines’ way to school, but also to work. Through the wonderful community in Butts County, Wilder found a charitable donor who was able to assist in helping Kyle's attendance improve by providing him a bicycle to ride to school and work.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO