ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PLAYER RATINGS: Alisson Becker and Edouard Mendy shine in shootout as Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup... but Mohamed Salah's match was cut short and Romelu Lukaku offered little while Luis Diaz dazzled

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liverpool are the 2021-22 FA Cup winners after beating Premier League rivals Chelsea on penalties in a gripping final at Wembley on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds could still win a quadruple after Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount failed to score from the spot in the penalty shootout following a goalless draw after extra time.

Kostas Tsimikas struck the decisive penalty, having seen Edouard Mendy renew Chelsea's hopes when Sadio Mane spurned Liverpool's first chance to win the shootout.

And Sportsmail's SAMI MOKBEL has rated how the players performed during the nail-biting encounter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDZs9_0feKi1Qc00
Kostas Tsimikas is all ears as Liverpool's fans and stars roar their approval of his crucial penalty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiNMU_0feKi1Qc00
The decisive spot kick meant Liverpool edged past Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win the FA Cup

CHELSEA (3-4-3)

Edouard Mendy: Produced some big saves as Liverpool threatened to steamroll Chelsea - but none bigger than his stop from Mane in the shootout. 8

Trevoh Chalobah: Had absolutely no answer to Luis Diaz's threat in the first-half, but slowly gained a foothold. 6

Thiago Silva: The evergreen Brazilian breezed through this final. Been there, seen it, done it and it showed. Hardly broke a sweat. 7.5

Antonio Rudiger: His Chelsea career is drawing to a close but there was no shortage of commitment from the Real Madrid-bound defender. 7.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jllDo_0feKi1Qc00
Trevoh Chalobah (right) grew into the game at the end of his first full senior term with Chelsea

Reece James: Needed to offer more support to Chalobah during Liverpool's early onslaught but eventually clocked on in a disciplined display. Booked. 6.5

Mateo Kovacic: Miracle recovery from an ankle injury to start in midfield and - barring one nearly costly error - was excellent before being substituted. 7

Jorginho: His guile and experience was key in quelling Liverpool's early pressure. And as Chelsea settled, the Italian started to pull the strings for his team. 7.5

Marcos Alonso: An unlikely goal threat but the Spaniard missed two golden opportunities for his team before rattling the bar with a wicked free-kick. 7

Christian Pulisic: Missed an excellent first-half chance and blew hot and cold at Wembley. Sporadically caused Liverpool's defence problems. 6.5

Romelu Lukaku: In many ways a surprise selection and the Belgian didn't really justify his manager's faith. Provided a physical presence – but not much else. 6.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIlYa_0feKi1Qc00
Romelu Lukaku (centre) has had a difficult season at Chelsea and struggled to impact the final

Mason Mount: Put in the hard yards in defence and offers plenty in attack but it'll take him the entire summer to get over that penalty miss. 6.5

Substitutes: N'Golo Kante (replaced Kovacic, 66) 7

Hakim Ziyech (replaced Lukaku, 85) 6.5

Cezar Azpilicueta (replaced Chalobah, 106); Loftus-Cheek (replaced Pulisic, 106); Barkley (replaced Loftus-Cheek 119)

Substitutes not used: Kepa, Werner, Saul, Barkley, Sarr.

Manager: Thomas Tuchel, 7

Could really not have asked much more from his team, who looked most likely to snatch it towards the end. Fine margins.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3):

Alisson Becker: Made two excellent saves to deny Alonso and Mount before his stop from Mount in the shoot-out set-up an epic victory. 8

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Produced the pass of the match to set-up Diaz in the first half. Diligent in defence and a threat - as you'd expect - in attack. 7

Ibrahim Konate: Along with partner Van Dijk, nullified Lukaku. Stood up to the physical demands attached to playing against the Belgian. 7.5

Virgil van Dijk: Played with a cigar on as Liverpool dominated but had to shift through the gears as Chelsea grew into proceedings. Worryingly substituted. 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MMhr_0feKi1Qc00
Reds fans will be concerned after Virgil van Dijk was replaced but he returned with the trophy

Andrew Robertson: Liverpool will be relieved to have their full-back fit again. A trademark all-action display down Liverpool's left hand side. 7

Naby Keita: Kept things moving in the centre of the park without really taking the game by the scruff of the neck before being hooked. 6

Jordan Henderson: Added solidity in Liverpool's midfield - but was most vital in the closing stages as Chelsea sensed victory. 6.5

Thiago Alcantara: Poetic in possession. Sees passes so early and executes with chilling accuracy. The pick of Liverpool's midfielders. 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZrBP_0feKi1Qc00
Mohamed Salah (second from right) added to Jurgen Klopp's (second from left) injury worries

Mohamed Salah: Limped off, worryingly, in the first-half. Liverpool hope it's nothing too sinister with Premier League and Champions League glory to go for. 5.5

Sadio Mane: A frustrating afternoon for the Senegal forward. Chelsea were petrified of him but his team-mates couldn't really supply him with the chances. 6.5

Luis Diaz: Unplayable. Already a vital player in this Liverpool team - Chelsea struggled to cope with him. A global star in the making. 8.5

Substitutes: Diogo Jota (replaced Salah, 33) 6.5

James Milner (replaced Keita, 74) 6.5

Joel Matip (replaced Van Dijk, 91) 6.5

Roberto Firmino (replaced Diaz, 98) 6

Kostas Tsimikas (replaced Robertson, 111)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7kcH_0feKi1Qc00
Tsimikas could not have envisaged his heroics when he joined the final nine minutes from time

Substitutes not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Jones, Origi, Matip.

Manager: Jurgen Klopp, 7.5

The German and his team keep finding a way. Two down, two more to go. History beckons for Liverpool.

Referee: Craig Pawson, 7

Attendance: 84,897

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino is the manager Man United need at the moment - not Antonio Conte or Erik ten Hag, claims Teddy Sheringham... but ex-Man United and Spurs striker insists Italian is 'perfect fit' for the north London side

Teddy Sheringham has backed up Gary Neville's claims that Man United were right not to appoint Antonio Conte as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor, but believes PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was the 'perfect' fit for the club. Conte was linked with the Old Trafford hotseat before the Norwegian was sacked in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Samuel Umtiti 'set to leave Barcelona' in the summer after injury-plagued season... with Arsenal 'interested in signing' the French defender despite fitness concerns

French defender Samuel Umtiti is set to leave Barcelona in the summer and could be heading to Arsenal, according to reports. Umtiti has been angling for a move away from the Catalan giants in recent years and looks to be finally getting his wish. The Cameroon-born 28-year-old has made only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton, Leeds and Burnley are all living dangerously close to the cliff edge in the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League... so, who's facing financial oblivion if they go down and who can cope?

The battle to avoid relegation to the Championship (and swerve an immediate £50million hit) is a three-way affair. Everton and Burnley take on Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively on Thursday night, before Sunday's final day when Leeds can have their say too. Sportsmail looks at Leeds, Everton and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to join Napoli permanently as Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms the Cameroon international will see his £13m option to buy clause activated

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will remain with Napoli next season after impressing on loan this year with the southern Italian club planning to activate his option to buy clause. Anguissa, a Cameroon international, joined Napoli on loan from Fulham last summer and has proved to be an inspired signing, performing consistently for Luciano Spalletti's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Everton boss Frank Lampard warns his players that they can’t keep seeing red as they look to stay in the top-flight - with 'historic' night potentially in store against Crystal Palace at Goodison

Frank Lampard has told his Everton players to stay disciplined on a potentially ‘historic’ night at Goodison Park when a win would secure Premier League safety with a game to go. Lampard has seen his struggling side collect five red cards since the middle of March including Jarrad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marco Verratti jokes Kylian Mbappe's possible summer move to Real Madrid 'makes him sick'... with the PSG midfielder admitting that the dressing room is 'waiting' for the striker's decision - just like the fans!

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti admitted he is completely in the dark about Kylian Mbappe's future, amid growing rumours that his team-mate could be heading to Champions League finalists Real Madrid. The Italian international joked that he felt ill when Mbappe was reported to be in the Spanish capital. 'When...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Brentford prepare for the biggest police operation in their history as Leeds roll into town with disorder expected whatever the result - with number of officers up from 100 to 800

Brentford are preparing the biggest police operation in their history for Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season at home to Leeds amid fears that travelling fans will go on the rampage. Jesse Marsch’s side are in a relegation scrap with Burnley and Everton, who could both ease...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester Tigers' Chris Ashton is now the Premiership's all-time top try scorer but the former England wing is showing no signs of slowing down at 35... as he insists he 'wants more, more, more' and claims he'll 'get as many tries as he can'

Chris Ashton might be 35 and now the top try scorer in the history of the Gallagher Premiership, but the veteran former England wing insists he still has plenty of miles left in the tank. After a weekend in which Johnny Sexton and Sergio Parisse – 36 and 38 respectively...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Brazilian
Daily Mail

England's controversial scheme to announce Ben Stokes' first Test squad early to hardcore fans goes embarrassingly wrong as predecessor Joe Root is named captain... one month after stepping down as skipper

A controversial scheme designed to announce Ben Stokes' first England Test squad early to hardcore fans went embarrassingly wrong on Wednesday. Stokes is gearing up for his first challenge since replacing Joe Root as England captain last month, with New Zealand to come in a three-match Test series throughout June.
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Wayne Rooney is ‘furious’ with Jamie Vardy for releasing a statement accusing him of 'talking nonsense' on stand in Wagatha Christie trial instead of having 'guts' to say something in court

Wayne Rooney is ‘furious’ with Jamie Vardy after the Leicester striker accused him of 'talking nonsense' in the witness box at the Wagatha Christie libel trial, MailOnline can reveal. Ex-England captain Wayne said team manager Roy Hodgson asked him to have an 'awkward' chat with Jamie to tell...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer with 30 goals from 72 appearances

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has announced his retirement from international football. The 32-year-old played 72 times for Gabon and is their all-time leading scorer with 30 goals. Gabon's Football Federation said it received a letter from Aubameyang on Tuesday informing it of his decision. 'After 13 years of pride in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Northampton Town 0-1 Mansfield Town (agg 1-3): Stephen McLaughlin's first-half goal clinches League Two play-off semi-final for the Stags to send Nigel Clough's side to Wembley

So often the play-offs are about momentum. Mansfield Town, who did not exactly squeeze in as the table would suggest, would still have felt pleased to have been in the play-offs. Can there be a more painful club to support in the entire English football pyramid than Northampton Town? All...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

MARK WILSON: Nine years on from winning the old Third Division, a blue tide swept its way towards Seville carrying with it the hopes of a whole generation of Rangers fans... in the end there was disappointment - but also unmistakable and intense pride

No journey was too long. No price was too high. No effort was spared. Not when there was a chance that an almost impossible dream might be transformed into technicolour reality. A light blue tide swept its way towards Seville, carrying with it the hopes of a whole generation of...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy