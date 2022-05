PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police investigators are still trying to sort out details after a double shooting that left two people dead in Palmyra Monday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. evening on the side of a busy roadway, just in front of a witness's driveway on State Road 135 in Palmyra. The witness tells WDRB she heard an officer shouting commands -- and then gunfire -- just seconds after driving by.

PALMYRA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO