Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Jefferson; Kearney; Nuckolls; Phelps; Saline; Seward; Thayer; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HALL HAMILTON HARLAN JEFFERSON KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS SALINE SEWARD THAYER WEBSTER YORK

ADAMS COUNTY, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO