High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Mountains ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.. .Elevated conditions are expected for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zone 110). Conditions will become critical on Friday as dry weather and gusty winds are expected to return to areas west of the Rio Grande with an upper level system approaching the area. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. * WIND...West southwest between 15 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY..6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO