High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Umatilla; Union The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Umatilla County in northeastern Oregon North central Union County in northeastern Oregon * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 434 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Umatilla Reservation, or 10 miles southeast of Pendleton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pendleton, Thorn Hollow, Tollgate, Spout Springs, Cayuse, Umatilla Reservation, Bingham Springs, Mission and Gibbon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
