ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 09:07:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-14 21:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Lower Yampa River Basin and Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutuila#Surfs#Fish#Galu
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Umatilla, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Umatilla; Union The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Umatilla County in northeastern Oregon North central Union County in northeastern Oregon * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 434 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Umatilla Reservation, or 10 miles southeast of Pendleton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pendleton, Thorn Hollow, Tollgate, Spout Springs, Cayuse, Umatilla Reservation, Bingham Springs, Mission and Gibbon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The central City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The central City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deep Creek, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Deep Creek and Chesapeake around 220 PM EDT. Great Bridge around 230 PM EDT. Fentress around 235 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 250 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rudee Heights, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo and Greenbrier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Southeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Johnson and east central Washakie Counties through 615 PM MDT At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Hole In The Wall, or 20 miles west of Kaycee, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mayoworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust can be expected, especially near any bare or recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gilchrist County in northern Florida West central Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort White, or near Ichetucknee Spring, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Springs and Fort White. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, localized gusts around 65 mph possible near Idahome and Yale along I-84. * WHERE...Shoshone/Lava Beds, Eastern Magic Valley, the Raft River Region, the Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 292, 295 AND ZONE 294 BELOW 9000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490 AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 292, AND 295 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Mountains ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.. .Elevated conditions are expected for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zone 110). Conditions will become critical on Friday as dry weather and gusty winds are expected to return to areas west of the Rio Grande with an upper level system approaching the area. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. * WIND...West southwest between 15 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY..6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Rafael Swell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Rafael Swell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 489 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling to 8 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Larue, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Larue; Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON AND CENTRAL LARUE COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hodgenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson and central Larue Counties, including the following locations... Lyons, Gethsemane, Athertonville, Boundary Oak, Howardstown, Stiles, Gleanings, Roanoke, Mathers Mill and New Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARUE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin; Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 292, 295 AND ZONE 294 BELOW 9000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490 AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490 AND 491 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, Grant, Wadena, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Otter Tail; Grant; Wadena; West Otter Tail; Wilkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wadena, southern Otter Tail, Grant, southeastern Wilkin, southern Richland and southeastern Sargent Counties through 430 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dalton, or 10 miles southeast of Fergus Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fergus Falls, Wadena, Elbow Lake, Parkers Prairie, Hankinson, Battle Lake and Henning. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 55 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy