BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) released its baseball postseason awards on Wednesday and five Gustavus student-athletes were named All-Conference, highlighted by Jack Hanson (Sr., Minnetonka) being named the 2022 Max Molock Player of the Year. Joining Hanson on the All-Conference Team include Ethan Mocchi (Sr., Champlin), Gavin Baker (Jr., Lakeville), Bryce Novak (Jr., Cleveland), and Andrew Gustafson (Jr., Maplewood). Novak was also selected to the All-Defensive Team.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO