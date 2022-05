HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School announced the hiring of a new cross country head coach as well as a new girls basketball head coach. Christy Kreutzer will be taking over the cross country program after serving as an assistant coach for the past four seasons, while Liz Vanderpool is also being promoted to the head coaching position after serving as an assistant for 10 years. Vanderpool’s hiring is still pending board approval.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO