ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Hundreds gather in Old Town Fort Collins for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' pro-abortion-rights rally

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doWpp_0feKfhgc00

Hundreds gathered in Fort Collins' Old Town Square on Saturday morning to rally around women’s reproductive rights as part of the national “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement.

The rally, hosted by Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains Action Fund, drew a crowd of about 300 people responding to a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicating it would overturn Roe vs. Wade, which made abortion a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago.

Planned Parenthood had been planning a "day of action" for May 14 featuring marches, rallies and speakers in dozens of cities for two months prior to the decision's leak, according to USA TODAY reporting . In Colorado, rallies were also planned in Colorado Springs and Denver.

This was the second rally in Fort Collins since the decision was leaked; the first was on May 3, the night following the leak of the decision .

Annmarie Izuel Evans, vice president of NoCo National Organization for Women, who helped plan and emceed the event, said it was “horrifying” that demonstrators had to gather today.

“Roe v. Wade was signed into law in (1973),” she told the crowd. “We need to unite, we need to mobilize, we need to act and, I will say this throughout the day, we need to vote.”

Izuel Evans told the Coloradoan she believed it is “absolutely imperative that we act now because 50 years of history is going to be erased.”

“If women do not have the autonomy over their body and are not given equal respect, they're not considered equal in any way,” she said. “Every person that has the ability to become pregnant, to terminate a pregnancy, that has to be their right, plain and simple.”

The rally featured about a dozen speakers, including a labor and delivery nurse who worked in a pre-Roe world; a number of advocates for abortion rights; Democratic state Reps. Cathy Kipp and Andrew Boesenecker; and Democratic County Commissioners John Kefalas and Jody Shadduck-McNally.

Kipp and Boesenecker spoke about their work at the Capitol this legislative season, highlighting that the state passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which guarantees people have a right to abortion in the state.

“You know what makes me feel really good about this movement that I’ve seen as reproductive rights have been threatened, especially over the last few months?” Kipp asked. “(It’s that) everybody is showing up. And I'm not just talking about people of childbearing age. I'm talking about everybody showing up in the support of reproductive rights.”

The rally lasted about 90 minutes and there was no apparent opposition to the rally present; the Coloradoan didn’t identify any police presence.

Related: West Fort Collins Catholic church vandalized with pro-abortion-rights message Saturday

People spanning generations and gender identities came to Old Town to show their support. Planned Parenthood provided shirts, hats and buttons in support of abortion rights, and volunteers helped attendees register to vote.

Dianna French, who attended the rally with her 77-year-old mother, came from Greeley to show support and “to teach younger generations … that we have to stand up for everyone.”

“We have to speak up for our rights,” French said. “We cannot allow the government to insert themselves where they have not been for 50 years … And this is just the beginning, if they get away with this, it'll keep going.”

Briah Freeman attended the rally with her daughter, who is just 3 years old. She said she wants her daughter to have the right to an abortion and to “be an equal” and hopes that bringing her to events like this at a young age helps her “understand her voice can be heard and she has a right to say no.”

Many people brought homemade signs with drawings of hangers saying, “Never again,” or phrases such as: “Shame SCOTUS,” “Accept my existence or expect resistance” and “Women are no one’s property.”

Ingrid Marston and Catie and Holly Duncan, high school students who attended the rally, said they felt empowered to rally to show other women they aren’t alone, and because of the generations before them who fought for similar rights.

“We are the generation that's kind of being affected, and those close to us, so I think we have to use our voices now or it’s going to affect too many people behind us, and even our generation,” Marston said.

More: With home prices still rising, do you have a future in Northern Colorado?

Editor's note: A previous version of this story misspelled Rep. Andrew Boesenecker's last name.

Molly Bohannon covers education for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Hundreds gather in Old Town Fort Collins for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' pro-abortion-rights rally

Comments / 5

Related
New Country 99.1

7 Beefs Lovelanders Have When Coming to Fort Collins

The City of Loveland and the City of Fort Collins are separated by only about five miles, but in some ways, the differences between the two are enormous. I have friends who live in Fort Collins and they really dislike the idea of having to come into Loveland, unless it's really important. Much can be said the same for some folks who have to go into Fort Collins for 'whatever' reasons.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Greeley, CO
1230 ESPN

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Stand aside, 303 and 720: Denver's new area code is here

DENVER — For the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado is getting a new area code. Starting on June 17, 2022, telephone customers in the Denver metro will see new area code: 983. Customers in the 303/720 area code region who request new service, an additional line...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Catholic Church#Labor And Delivery#Protest#The Supreme Court
New Country 99.1

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: CU shouldn’t host anti-gay events; what PLAN-Boulder County stands for; consider studying abroad; fraud prevented

John Clyde: Anti-gay protests: CU should not host anti-LGBTQ+ events. The University of Colorado Boulder is hosting a far-right, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-abortion pastor named Sean Feucht for a rally this month at Farrand Field. Feucht has made recent headlines for his anti-gay protests at Disney, in support of the recently passed...
BOULDER, CO
Vail Daily

Stavney: Why Colorado is losing its mojo

As if nothing had changed while everything shifted, State Demographer Elizabeth Garner was back May 5 at the Silverthorne Pavilion where Northwest Colorado Council of Governments hosted the first in-person Regional Economic Summit in three years. What sounded like far-off warnings in 2019 are now upon us. My big takeaway:...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New 983 Area Code Takes Effect In 1 Month For Denver Metro Area

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – Look out, there’s a new area code in town. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 will be joining 303 and 720 starting in exactly one month (on June 17, 2022). The new area code will cover Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History

July 12, 2007 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Ault. August 22, 2007 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Wellington. May 22, 2008 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Berthoud, Loveland, Timnath, and Wellington. August 14, 2008...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

A New Restaurant Within A Firing Range Is Now Open In Colorado

If you're looking for something fun and new to do with your boo, this shooting range & restaurant combo is a first of its kind in Colorado. Even with so much to do in Colorado, finding stuff to do for date nights, or just a night out with the crew can be stressful to plan. If you're like me, you've likely done it all and are bored of the same old same. This new entertainment combo could be just what you needed though.
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

1K+
Followers
990
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy