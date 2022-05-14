ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemical City Garden Club annual member’s plant sale set for May 20

By Midland Daily News
The sale will feature healthy local perennials including ground covers, hostas, domesticated flowers, wildflowers, fruit plants, houseplants,...

Midland Daily News

Thumb Brewery expanding brewing capacity

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There's nothing worse than running out of beer. That's why Thumb Brewery in Caseville is in the midst of a building project that will expand its brewing capacity from one and a half to five barrels. Lauren Formicola, who...
CASEVILLE, MI
Midland Daily News

North Huron FFA to provide farm with lunch to show gratitude

The North Huron FFA is taking nominations from the student body for a farm in their school district to receive a free lunch on Friday, May 20. The idea came from the FFA members, to provide a spring lunch for farmers working in the fields during planing season. "They wanted...
HURON COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Red Beard Jerky Company planning launch at The Yellow Window

BIG RAPIDS — For Michiganders who love jerky, there soon will be a new place to get their cravings fulfilled. Erik Etchison, a DJ for Y-102 WYBR Big Rapids radio station, has a love of jerky that few could rival, and he is aiming to turn his love of smoked foods into a business.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Ascent High School takes second shot at tree planting for public service

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2021, students from Ascent High School planted a line of pine trees as a community service to Bad Axe. Unfortunately, none of the trees survived. In 2022, they're going to try again with lessons learned. Ascent, an alternative...
BAD AXE, MI
Midland Daily News

Two popup pantries scheduled for Upper Thumb this week

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will help bring two popup food pantries to the Upper Thumb the week of May 16. On Tuesday, May 17, a free food distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Cass City Methodist Church, 5100 Cemetery Road. Additionally, the Caseville Community Food Pantry will...
CASEVILLE, MI
Midland Daily News

Dow 125: What is Dow doing to operate safely in communities?

Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling answers a question during an interview with the Midland Daily News. (Dow) Dow, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling talked about the past, present and future of the company during a recent interview with the Daily News on the occasion of Dow's 125th anniversary, May 18, 2022.
MIDLAND, MI
