Agony for Mason Mount as Chelsea ace misses crucial penalty and has now lost all SIX Wembley finals he has played in

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago
MASON MOUNT missed a crucial penalty in Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool - condemning him to a SIXTH consecutive Wembley final defeat.

The Blues star stepped up and missed his sudden death spot-kick in the penalty shootout, before Liverpool ace Konstantinos Tsimikas wrapped the game up.

Mason Mount has now lost SIX consecutive finals at Wembley Credit: news group
Mount missed a penalty in sudden death as Liverpool won the FA Cup Credit: EPA

It means the England and Chelsea ace has now lost SIX consecutive finals at Wembley in his professional career.

Mount's bad luck at the national team's stadium started back in 2019 during his loan spell at Derby.

The 23-year-old was playing under Frank Lampard at the time but lost to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

He then followed it up with back-to-back FA Cup defeats for Chelsea in 2020 and 2021.

Mount - who has brutally been branded a 'bottle job' by trolls online - then suffered heartbreak with England, who were penalties away from their first major trophy since 1966, but they were toppled by Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

And this season, back-to-back losses to Liverpool on penalties in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup added more insult to injury for the Chelsea fan.

Mount's bad luck is leading to some fans believing the midfielder is "cursed".

One fan said on Twitter: "Mason Mount is really cursed at Wembley."

Play-off final - Aston Villa vs Derby, 2019

Mount started for Derby in the play-off final in front of just over 85,000 fans.

But the game didn't go to plan with Anwar El Ghazi breaking the deadlock just before half-time.

John McGinn then added a second after the restart.

Derby substitute Jack Marriott handed the Rams a lifeline late on but they couldn't find a second.

Mount with then Derby manager Lampard after the play-off final defeat to Villa Credit: GETTY

FA Cup final - Arsenal vs Chelsea, 2020

Mount played in his first FA Cup final for his boyhood club and played under Lampard, who replaced Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the final that was played behind closed doors due to Covid.

But a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace sunk the Blues and handed Mikel Arteta his first piece of silverware as a manager.

Mount also featured in the 2-1 2020 final loss to Arsenal Credit: GETTY

FA Cup final - Chelsea vs Leicester City, 2021

Second time lucky for Mount? No.

Mount started the 2021 FA Cup final against Leicester but a Youri Tielemans wonderstrike won it for the Foxes.

To soften the blow, Chelsea managed to win the Champions League in Lisbon against Manchester City that summer.

Second time lucky in the FA Cup? No. Chelsea lost 1-0 to Leicester Credit: ANDY HOOPER

Euro 2020 final - England vs Italy, 2021

England made their first major tournament final since their World Cup win in 1966.

The final was held in the home of English football, Wembley.

Mount started and all was looking well as he played a role in Luke Shaw's early opener.

But Leonardo Bonucci grabbed a second half equaliser and forced the game to extra-time and eventually penalties.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot, breaking the nation's hearts.

Mount saw heartbreak with England as they lost the Euro final to Italy at Wembley Credit: GETTY

Carabao Cup final - Chelsea vs Liverpool, 2022

Mount again started for Chelsea in a major final.

The game went to penalties, something he'd have hoped to avoid after the heartbreak with England the previous summer.

Liverpool won the penalty shootout 11-10 with keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing.

Penalties bit Mount for the second final in a row as they lost to Liverpool Credit: SHUTTERSHOCK
FA Cup final - Chelsea vs Liverpool 2022

Third time lucky in the FA Cup and third time lucky on penalties? Absolutely not.

The two Premier League sides played out another 0-0 final stalemate and the game was forced to penalties.

Mount stepped up in sudden death and missed.

Konstantinos Tsimikas then stepped up and converted to keep Liverpool in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

Mount's Wembley curse continued as he missed a crucial penalty Credit: GETTY

Man Utd fan campaign to ‘Boycott Adidas’ trending on Twitter as group targets stakeholders in bid to rid club of Glazers

MANCHESTER UNITED fans have ramped up their anti-Glazer tactics by starting a "#BoycottAdidas" trend on Twitter. Some United supporters threatened not to wear Adidas products until the Glazers sell the club. Adidas are the club's official kit manufacturers. Fan group The 1958 revealed on Wednesday night that they would be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jake Daniels leaps to Blackpool team-mate Marvin Ekpiteta’s defence after deleted homophobic tweets emerge

BLACKPOOL starlet Jake Daniels has defended team-mate Marvin Ekpiteta after the defender's homophobic tweets emerged online. The 17-year-old starlet bravely revealed he was gay earlier in the week - and has received overwhelming support from around football. In the aftermath of Daniels' revelation, centre-back Ekpiteta was forced to delete old...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rangers beaten on penalties as Eintracht Frankfurt win Europa League in Seville

For weeks, Seville had been the destination for Rangers’ European journey and it was here at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan where it came to a sudden and crushing end. Joe Aribo’s second-half finish had put Rangers within touching distance of a first European trophy in 50 years, but Eintracht Frankfurt equalised, took it to penalties and it was there where this once-in-a-generation final went in the way of the German side.Ryan Kent had the chance to win it in the dying seconds of extra time, the opportunity to claim the Europa League there for the taking. He was denied by...
SOCCER
