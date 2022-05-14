Agony for Mason Mount as Chelsea ace misses crucial penalty and has now lost all SIX Wembley finals he has played in

MASON MOUNT missed a crucial penalty in Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool - condemning him to a SIXTH consecutive Wembley final defeat.

The Blues star stepped up and missed his sudden death spot-kick in the penalty shootout, before Liverpool ace Konstantinos Tsimikas wrapped the game up.

Mason Mount has now lost SIX consecutive finals at Wembley Credit: news group

Mount missed a penalty in sudden death as Liverpool won the FA Cup Credit: EPA

It means the England and Chelsea ace has now lost SIX consecutive finals at Wembley in his professional career.

Mount's bad luck at the national team's stadium started back in 2019 during his loan spell at Derby.

The 23-year-old was playing under Frank Lampard at the time but lost to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

He then followed it up with back-to-back FA Cup defeats for Chelsea in 2020 and 2021.

Mount - who has brutally been branded a 'bottle job' by trolls online - then suffered heartbreak with England, who were penalties away from their first major trophy since 1966, but they were toppled by Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

And this season, back-to-back losses to Liverpool on penalties in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup added more insult to injury for the Chelsea fan.

Mount's bad luck is leading to some fans believing the midfielder is "cursed".

One fan said on Twitter: "Mason Mount is really cursed at Wembley."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Play-off final - Aston Villa vs Derby, 2019

Mount started for Derby in the play-off final in front of just over 85,000 fans.

But the game didn't go to plan with Anwar El Ghazi breaking the deadlock just before half-time.

John McGinn then added a second after the restart.

Derby substitute Jack Marriott handed the Rams a lifeline late on but they couldn't find a second.

Mount with then Derby manager Lampard after the play-off final defeat to Villa Credit: GETTY

FA Cup final - Arsenal vs Chelsea, 2020

Mount played in his first FA Cup final for his boyhood club and played under Lampard, who replaced Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the final that was played behind closed doors due to Covid.

But a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace sunk the Blues and handed Mikel Arteta his first piece of silverware as a manager.

Mount also featured in the 2-1 2020 final loss to Arsenal Credit: GETTY

FA Cup final - Chelsea vs Leicester City, 2021

Second time lucky for Mount? No.

Mount started the 2021 FA Cup final against Leicester but a Youri Tielemans wonderstrike won it for the Foxes.

To soften the blow, Chelsea managed to win the Champions League in Lisbon against Manchester City that summer.

Second time lucky in the FA Cup? No. Chelsea lost 1-0 to Leicester Credit: ANDY HOOPER

Euro 2020 final - England vs Italy, 2021

England made their first major tournament final since their World Cup win in 1966.

The final was held in the home of English football, Wembley.

Mount started and all was looking well as he played a role in Luke Shaw's early opener.

But Leonardo Bonucci grabbed a second half equaliser and forced the game to extra-time and eventually penalties.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot, breaking the nation's hearts.

Mount saw heartbreak with England as they lost the Euro final to Italy at Wembley Credit: GETTY

Carabao Cup final - Chelsea vs Liverpool, 2022

Mount again started for Chelsea in a major final.

The game went to penalties, something he'd have hoped to avoid after the heartbreak with England the previous summer.

Liverpool won the penalty shootout 11-10 with keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing.

Penalties bit Mount for the second final in a row as they lost to Liverpool Credit: SHUTTERSHOCK

FA Cup final - Chelsea vs Liverpool 2022

Third time lucky in the FA Cup and third time lucky on penalties? Absolutely not.

The two Premier League sides played out another 0-0 final stalemate and the game was forced to penalties.

Mount stepped up in sudden death and missed.

Konstantinos Tsimikas then stepped up and converted to keep Liverpool in the hunt for a historic quadruple.