Steelers ink three draft picks to rookie deals

By Josh Frketic
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers signed three members of their 2022 NFL Draft class on Saturday afternoon as the team’s rookies take on minicamp.

The Steelers signed tight end/fullback Connor Heyward, quarterback Chris Oladokun and linebacker Mark Robinson.

Heyward was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan State and is the brother of Steelers DE Cam Heyward. He played multiple positions with the Spartans.

The team says he will begin practice with the tight ends.

Robinson was a seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss and played most of his college career as a running back.

He played his final season with the Rebels as a linebacker and led the team in tackles this past season.

Oladokun is also a seventh-round selection. He played college ball at South Dakota State throwing for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021 with the Jackrabbits.

First round selection Kenny Pickett remains unsigned.

