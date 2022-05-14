ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo supermarket

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
13 WHAM

Buffalo shooting site more than a grocery store

Buffalo, N.Y. — Many people in the Buffalo neighborhood around the Tops grocery store walk up and down the street - not because they want to, but because it's their main form of transportation. And with the store being closed for three days now since it's part of an...
WIBX 950

Bus Fare Now Suspended in Wake of Shooting in Buffalo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon that bus fare collection will be suspended on four routes, in the wake of this weekend's tragic shooting. In response to Saturday's tragic shooting in Buffalo, the NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority) will be suspending bus fares on four routes that serve those who frequented the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where the shooting took place.
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
insideradio.com

Covering The Buffalo Shooting: ‘Get Ready, This Is Going To Be Chaotic.’

After a White gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon, killing ten and wounding three others, Audacy “Newsradio 930” WBEN Buffalo went into wall-to-wall coverage that continued through most of the weekend. After getting a tip from a police source, Brand Manager Tim Wenger and morning news anchor Susan Rose arrived at the Tops market on Jefferson Ave. about 30 minutes after the massacre began. Inside Radio spoke with Wenger Monday afternoon about the station's quick response and evolving coverage.
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with threatening local businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 52-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with making a threat against a local business. Joseph S. Chowaniec of Buffalo was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on one count of Making a Terroristic Threat. Investigators say Chowaniec called a local pizzeria on Delaware Avenue...
wpsu.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
WIBX 950

A Buffalo Popular Pizza Spot Closes Down After Shooting Threat Made

A busy pizza restaurant in Buffalo was forced to close its doors after a shooting threat was allegedly made. An alarming statement was made claiming that the suspect was going to shoot up the pizza spot like the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Buffalo Police say that a 52-year-old man was arrested for calling the threat into Bocce Club Pizza on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Joseph Chowaniec, who was apparently complaining about a pizza he was unsatisfied with, allegedly threatened to,
