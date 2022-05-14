Turlock Police: Explosive device found after man leads police on chase

MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after a recent series of thefts across northeast Modesto. Modesto police say the suspects originally struck the area of Orchestra Place back on May 1. Then, on Tuesday, officers got reports of more thefts in the Lakewood area – with the vehicle involved appearing to be the same as the Orchestra Place incident. The distinctive blue pickup truck linked to the suspects. (Credit: Modesto Police Department) Detectives were able to pull over the suspects on Tuesday near Oak Avenue. Phones, mail, credit cards and other personal items that had been reported stolen were found in possession of the suspects. Both 41-year-old Saul Zepeda and 35-year-old Chrysta Rodriguez have been arrested. Police say most of the stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners, but detectives are still looking for any other possible victims.

