Turlock, CA

Turlock Police: Explosive device found after man leads police on chase

 4 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, hit and run, evading an officer, resisting arrest and possession of a destructive device after leading law enforcement on chases in Solano County and Turlock, the Turlock Police Department says. On May 5, Turlock...

