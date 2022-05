Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd the night after Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat handed the Boston Celtics a Game 1 loss. Nick points out that this is Butler's 5th playoff game where he's scored at least 40 points, and in his win against the Celtics, not a single one of the 41 points he scored was a three-pointer. This highlights Jimmy's ability to turn it on in the postseason, contrary to players like James Harden who seem to fade in the playoffs. The two also discuss why Nick's picking the Dallas Mavericks over the Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference Finals.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO