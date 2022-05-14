BT says Mets need big bat due to recent additions underperforming

The Mets are in first place, have the best winning percentage in the National League, and still haven’t gotten their best from Francisco Lindor, or anything at all from Jacob deGrom, who remains on the 60-day IL.

Still, Brandon Tierney is warning Mets fans that they won’t make much noise in the playoffs unless they add a big bat.

Citing struggles from their recent offensive additions, like Lindor, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha, BT says New York is seriously lacking in the power department, which will be a problem if the Mets want to finally make a deep playoff run.

“I just think it needs to be pointed out that the two prized offseason additions for the Mets…I like both players, but one has an OBP of .304, and another has one home run in 111 at-bats,” BT said during Friday’s show, citing Marte and Canha.

“I don’t care what anyone says, if you don’t think the Mets need a legit thumper, then you don’t know what you’re watching.”

Marte indeed is struggling in the OBP department, now at .302, while Canha is slugging just .369, although he’s still batting around .300 with a 118 OPS+. As a team, the Mets are right in the middle of the back in team slugging percentage, and 22nd in the league in home runs. In a league where more than 50 percent of run production in October comes via the long ball, BT says another big bat is a must for the Mets, especially if Lindor continues to underperform.

“You shouldn’t be worried now. But you should be aware that you will absolutely need one,” BT said. “The Mets, they gotta get a real, big bat. There’s too much asked of Alonso, he’s the one real, true power hitter.

“It’s not making a mountain out of a molehill when a guy in year two isn’t hitting and not resembling the star you gave $300 million to. Until he starts hitting like the player we thought he was, you can’t tell me that it’s not a problem.”

