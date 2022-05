ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a young woman who was seriously injured in a car crash in Rowan County is asking for prayer for the victim. Payton Massey was injured on Monday, May 9, when she was involved in an accident on old Highway 70 in western Rowan County. According to the family, Payton ran off the road, came back onto the road, and flipped her vehicle multiple times. Payton was ejected from the side window. The vehicle landed on the bottom half of her body.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO