The Stoughton baseball team went 1-3 in four games last week and got some big hits over the weekend by Joe Waldorf and Carson Hanson at the Edgerton tournament. The Vikings (3-14) knocked off Brodhead in a nonconference game 4-2 in five innings on Friday, May 13, in Stoughton. On the next day, the Vikings dropped two nonconference games at the Edgerton tournament. Stoughton lost to Edgerton 12-2 and to Milwaukee Regan 13-8 both on May 14.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO