Adam Engel in Chicago's Saturday lineup

We go from a Tuesday slate completely devoid of pitcher to a slate chock full of aces. Go figure. The main slate festivities get going at 6:40 pm ET, so Coors Field is off the table this time around, but we still see some potent offenses are in good spots for stacks.
Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will move to the bench on Wednesday with Marwin Gonzalez starting in right field. Gonzalez will bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 7.6...
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7...
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hicks will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. DJ LeMahieu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gonzalez will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Orioles. Giancarlo Stanton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 7.6 FanDuel points...
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Zach Logue and the Oakland Athletics. Jose Miranda is replacing Arraez on first base and batting seventh. Miranda has a $2,200 salary on Monday and numberFire's models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points.
Pitchers lay the foundation for daily fantasy baseball teams. So it's not coincidental they have the highest salaries in FanDuel contests. Of course, it's possible to overcome a bad outing from a starter, but it's markedly easier to cash in contests with a good or excellent start. Simply nailing your...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Mateo missed the first two games of the series due to shoulder and chest contusions. He is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh on Wednesday while replacing Ryan McKenna in the starting lineup. Ramon Urias is shifting to third base after covering shortstop the last two games.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. McKenna is taking a seat following four consecutive starts. Anthony Santander is shifting from designated hitter to right field in place of McKenna. Jorge Mateo is back from a shoulder injury and replacing McKenna in the lineup to play shortstop and bat seventh.
The New York Yankees did not list Aaron Judge in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge will take Monday night off while Giancarlo Stanton covers right field, DJ LeMahieu plays designated hitter, and Gleyber Torres enters the lineup at second base and bats fifth. Judge is...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Yadier Molina is returning to the lineup to replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Molina for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Zach Logue and the Oakland Athletics. The Twins appear to be giving Kepler a routine maintenance day. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Kepler in right field and hitting sixth. Gio Urshela is moving up two spots to handle the cleanup role.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wallach will catch for left-hander Reid Detmers on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Taylor Hearn and Texas. Austin Romine returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wallach for 8.2 FanDuel points...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. VanMeter is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Keegan Thompson. Our models project VanMeter for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 12.1 FanDuel...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Tucker Davidson and the Atlanta Braves. Victor Caratini is replacing Narvaez at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Caratini for 6.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100 salary.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. La Stella will move to the bench on Wednesday with Evan Longoria starting at third base. Longoria will bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project...
Kansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Dozier is starting on first base and batting cleanup after he was held out of Tuesday's lineup. Carlos Santana is shifting into the designated hitter role and Dozier is replacing Emmanuel Rivera in the starting lineup.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Taylor was initially lined up to start in center field and hit seventh. Emmanuel Rivera has replaced Taylor in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh. Kyle Isbel is now covering center field.
