77-year-old woman reported missing in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

Mary Grier

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen walking around Mallard Creek Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. Mary Grier is known to accept rides from strangers, police said.

[ALSO READ: Missing York County man located, deputies say]

A call for service was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Grier was last seen wearing a red top and red skirt and was carrying a pocketbook.

She has cognitive impairment.

Call 911 if you have information.

(Watch the video below: Body of missing 14-year-old girl found in Mississippi River)

Body of missing 14-year-old girl found in Mississippi River Brandy Wilson’s body was found near the Domino Sugar refinery at Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish south of New Orleans. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group