ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

77-year-old woman reported missing in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EY4q5_0feKdyW900
Mary Grier

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen walking around Mallard Creek Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. Mary Grier is known to accept rides from strangers, police said.

[ALSO READ: Missing York County man located, deputies say]

A call for service was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Grier was last seen wearing a red top and red skirt and was carrying a pocketbook.

She has cognitive impairment.

Call 911 if you have information.

(Watch the video below: Body of missing 14-year-old girl found in Mississippi River)

Body of missing 14-year-old girl found in Mississippi River Brandy Wilson’s body was found near the Domino Sugar refinery at Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish south of New Orleans. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Located Unharmed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old who was last seen in north Charlotte. Police say Jamiya Williams was last seen on Frye Place, off of Old Statesville Road, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Williams may be emotionally distraught and her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Domino Sugar Refinery#New Orleans#Cmpd#Cox Media Group
wccbcharlotte.com

9-Year-Old Child, Two Others Injured In South Charlotte Apartment Complex Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured, including a 9-year-old child, during a shooting at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Deep Rock Circle near E. Arrowood Road just before 12pm after multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of the Granite Pointe apartment complex.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Police: 40-year-old killed in Statesville shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Statesville Tuesday morning. According to the Statesville Police Department, the shooting happened on Fifth Street. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Breon Tucker. Police said he was discovered outside a vehicle on Fifth Street. Statesville Police said they...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Teenager dead after shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it was working the scene of a homicide investigation Sunday night. According to a release from the department, detectives are investigating in the 900 block of North Wendover Road. Investigators reportedly made it to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Medic...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD officers to hand out groceries in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to distribute meals to families in need this week. CMPD officers will hand out free groceries to folks in south Charlotte Wednesday at the Victory Christian Center on East Arrowood Road. The officers will be handing out meals from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Teenager Fatally Shot In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teen has died after being shot multiple times in southeast Charlotte Sunday evening, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to North Wendover Road, off of Beal Street, around 8:40 p.m. after receiving an assist medic call for service. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy