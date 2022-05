BUFFALO, New York -- Phylicia Dove fails to fight back tears as she talks about the massacre that shattered her community's haven in Buffalo's Masten Park neighborhood. "Tops market was a place of community, a safe space for us to meet, to talk, to be together," she told CNN. "There's no one here who hasn't visited this Tops. It was ours. Even if it wasn't the best, it was ours, and now our safe space has been infiltrated and taken from us and that is something we are mourning."

