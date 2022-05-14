ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrant struck by Border Patrol vehicle along Rio Grande

By Fernie Ortiz
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A border agent accidentally struck a migrant with his government vehicle early Friday morning, a Border Patrol spokesman confirmed.

The border agent was patrolling along the Rio Grande and responded to reports of migrants entering the U.S illegally when he hit a Mexican man. Agents said the man was part of a group that was evading arrest.

The agent requested the help of medics, who took the migrant to University Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Border Patrol officials said the incident remains under investigation and could not comment further.

