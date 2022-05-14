ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Arguments wrap up in battle to block congressional maps for upcoming Louisiana elections

By Ariel Salk
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8vOI_0feKdNIc00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After five long days, arguments have wrapped up at the Middle District Court of Louisiana in the fight to challenge Louisiana’s congressional map.

The evidentiary hearing for a preliminary injunction came to an end Friday. Civil rights groups argued the map is in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and that it “severely dilutes Black voting power.”

Advocates asking federal judge to block recently passed congressional maps

President and CEO of the Power Coalition Ashley Shelton feels confident that Chief Judge Shelly Dick will rule in their favor and block Louisiana’s recently enacted congressional map from being used in upcoming elections while litigation continues.

“I am hopeful,” Shelton said outside of the courthouse. “I have been here every day, sitting through all of the arguments and I feel really good about what was said.”

If the judge sides with civil rights groups, a new map would be drawn to include to majority-Black districts for those upcoming elections.

“Minority communities have less voice now than we did than years ago, and that’s unacceptable,” Shelton said.

Shelton is joined with the ACLU of Louisiana, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Voting Rights Attorney Jared Evans with the Legal Defense Fund.

“It’s been a long week. It has been a very, very long arduous process to get here that started with the 2020 census,” Evans said.

Republicans scrutinize data used to advocate for majority-minority congressional district

In March, advocacy groups filed a lawsuit after the Louisiana Legislature voted to overturn Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of the congressional plan passed by the legislature in February.

“We are seeking justice for minorities in Louisiana who spoke out multiple times to have an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. The Legislature heard and saw many options for a congressional map that would not continue to dilute the Black vote. This case is a chance to try and uproot decades of deep roots of injustice for minorities in the state,” Shelton said. “While Louisiana has been the state with the second largest Black population, it has struggled to provide fair representation in the democratic process. There is no protection for minority communities without representation. We cannot continue to deny the racial disparities that persist due to systemic racism. Justice can only be found by dismantling the systems that got us here. This starts in the electoral process. We have to take an honest look at the facts and work to provide a better foundation for the future.”

“Every election has huge consequences for our community,” said Mike McClanahan, President of the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP. “That’s why we need a better map now — before primaries start. If Black Louisianans aren’t represented, it means we won’t get the public funding we deserve. This means less money for our schools, for hurricane relief — the legislature can’t keep shortchanging us. We’re not going to stop until our voices are heard.”

“The basic function of a democracy is fair and just representation,” said plaintiff Davante Lewis. “Louisiana needs a congressional map that reflects the population of the state and ensures every person is fairly represented. We can’t wait any longer for the Black people to be treated with equal dignity and respect — to be granted a representative voice in every level of our government.”

Voting Rights Act parameters questioned over required representation

“Redistricting has a direct influence on which candidates get elected,” said LDF Attorney Victoria Wenger. “Every voter should have the opportunity to elect candidates that reflect their concerns and priorities. Instead, Black voters in Louisiana are having their voices drowned out by racially gerrymandered maps. The state legislature is once again trying to rob Black communities of the representation they deserve. This underrepresentation will last a decade, and its implications far longer. We can’t let that happen.”

“The bottom line is that Louisiana’s congressional map violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act – the map is discriminatory and should be enjoined immediately,” said ACLU of Louisiana Legal Director Nora Ahmed. “Black voters cannot be forced to endure several more years of underrepresentation, which is why it’s so important that the Court fix this issue before another decade of harm is cemented. Louisianans deserve better. It is well past time for our state to turn the page and allow all citizens to participate fully in our democracy.”

A final ruling should be announced in two weeks and while Shelton and Evans are feeling confident, they know the battle isn’t over yet.

“We fully expect to go to the fifth circuit either way,” said Evans.

BRPROUD reached out to the Attorney General’s office, but they were unavailable to comment.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Teachers Bring Strong Message to Louisiana Lawmakers

Louisiana teacher have a strong message for state lawmakers. They want a larger pay raise for educators. The proposal being discussed right now would boost teacher pay by $1500 dollars a year, but the Governor and education leaders have asked for a $2,000 increase. Governor Wants More than Lawmakers Included.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTBS

Critical race theory bills killed in Louisiana Legislature

The House Education Committee killed two bills Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, that would have banned critical race theory from being applied to K-12 lessons. Lawmakers called the bills “unnecessary” and “impossible to enforce.” (Canva image) The Louisiana House Education Committee rejected...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being dumped

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Clancy: Lawsuits against Louisiana residents over post-Katrina funds are shameful

NEW ORLEANS — South Louisiana folks know that when someone says, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help," it's a lie. Almost 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, the state is suing thousands of homeowners who got elevation grants under the Road Home program, but couldn't elevate their homes because it cost too much. State officials say the feds are making them sue, even if homeowners clearly spent the money rebuilding and moving back into their homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Legislature#Black People#Election#The Middle District Court#The Power Coalition#The Legal Defense Fund#Republicans
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s 6 Fastest Shrinking Parishes

Louisiana has one the most culturally diverse populations in the United States, but that population is also shrinking. According to the 2020 Census, the population only rose by a little under 125,000 from 2010 to 2020. It is estimated that it then dropped by -0.7%. That percentage may seem small...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Owners of electric vehicles, hybrids may have to pay an annual fee to use Louisiana roads

Louisiana's electric and hybrid vehicle owners could be charged an annual road usage fee under a bill that cleared the state House of Representatives. Supporters of Baton Rouge Rep. Barbara Freiberg's House Bill 1031 argue current EV and hybrid owners are getting a free ride on Louisiana's roads and bridges because they either pay no gasoline taxes or a reduced amount in the case of hybrids.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
ACLU
KTAL

Title 42 on trial in Lafayette in multi-state suit against CDC, others

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy, is on trial in federal court in Lafayette. The states of Louisiana, Arizona, and Missouri are taking civil action against the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other governmental bodies over the Biden Administration’s planned revocation of Title 42.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

9 Privileges That Louisiana Residents Have

Louisiana is such a unique place to live, especially South Louisiana. I know that there are some bad things that happen in our state but overall this is a pretty good place to call home. Only in Louisiana made a listing of the 9 privileges Louisianians have that the rest...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy