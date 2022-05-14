ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo supervisor lobbying for buffer zone at Planned Parenthood

By Margie Shafer
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QCZo_0feKd91h00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A San Mateo supervisor is lobbying to create a buffer zone at a Planned Parenthood clinic just outside of its city limits.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

A Redwood City Planned Parenthood health center located in unincorporated San Mateo County has already been the sign of protests, which may increase if more out-of-state patients seek abortion access.

"We can't depend on the federal government. We can't depend on the state and the state is doing some good things, but what we do know is local government needs to do best," Supervisor David Canepa said.

Canepa is lobbying for a buffer zone around clinics in San Mateo County.

"Now it's time to really make sure to double down on the buffer zone whether it's 10 to 20 feet of space from the entrance or any entrance points, and I think that’s important because in these decisions people need to go freely," he said.

Canepa shared that when he was 18-years-old his then partner had an abortion at a San Mateo County clinic. She was going off to college and he said it was the right choice but it wasn't easy.

"We were both raised Roman Catholic but we talked about it and worked through it and then we came to that decision but it was a very very difficult decision," he explained.

Beyond a buffer zone, Canepa wants to make sure that San Mateo County is a safe haven for abortion services offering resources for those coming from out of state, but also from the central valley of California where access can be more limited.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
climaterwc.com

Rooted and uprooted in North Fair Oaks

As a destination, North Fair Oaks is hard to locate, even for residents. Some addresses are “Menlo Park.” Some “Redwood City.” It’s neither. As an unincorporated area it’s actually “San Mateo County.” With a population larger than some San Mateo County cities, it has no city administration. It is notable and noteworthy because, for a community without an origin story, the largest proportion of North Fair Oaks residents share the semi-tragic history of Mexican immigrants first invited to this country, then shunned.
NORTH FAIR OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Buffer Zone#Health Center#Kcbs Radio#Roman Catholic
SFGate

How the Bay Area became California's latest COVID hot spot

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Students in San Francisco Walk Out Over LGBTQ Rights

Students in San Francisco took to the streets Tuesday concerned about what they’re seeing across the country. “We organized this walk out about the silencing that's happening in Florida and other states,” said Maren Brooks, James Denman Middle School student. Florida's recently-passed Parents Education Rights law has sparked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS San Francisco

Private Hillbrook School in Los Gatos expanding to historic San Jose buildings

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) -- Downtown San Jose will soon be getting a new private high school which will be located in two historic buildings. The Hillbrook School has been in Los Gatos for the last 85 years for elementary and middle school students. But the school wanted to expand as a high school and looked all over the Santa Clara Valley for space. It settled on downtown San Jose and two separate, but equally historic buildings for their high school campus of the future."One of the main attractions of this building is all the transportation options. You have...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Misinformation from the “No on D” campaign exposed by Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission

Throughout the YES Greenway campaign to bring a wide multi-use trail to Santa Cruz County, there has been a steady stream of misinformation coming from the No Way Greenway campaign. Thankfully, the civil servants charged with providing accurate information to the public are doing their job and offer a clear rebuttal to No Way Greenway’s misleading and negative campaign.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Health insurance can now help some Californians find housing

Thanks to an experimental new program aimed at easing the state’s profound homelessness crisis, some Californians now can get housing help from an unlikely source: their health insurance plans. With the launch this year of CalAIM, California is reimagining medical coverage by marrying healthcare and housing statewide for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy