San Mateo supervisor lobbying for buffer zone at Planned Parenthood

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A San Mateo supervisor is lobbying to create a buffer zone at a Planned Parenthood clinic just outside of its city limits.

A Redwood City Planned Parenthood health center located in unincorporated San Mateo County has already been the sign of protests, which may increase if more out-of-state patients seek abortion access.

"We can't depend on the federal government. We can't depend on the state and the state is doing some good things, but what we do know is local government needs to do best," Supervisor David Canepa said.

Canepa is lobbying for a buffer zone around clinics in San Mateo County.

"Now it's time to really make sure to double down on the buffer zone whether it's 10 to 20 feet of space from the entrance or any entrance points, and I think that’s important because in these decisions people need to go freely," he said.

Canepa shared that when he was 18-years-old his then partner had an abortion at a San Mateo County clinic. She was going off to college and he said it was the right choice but it wasn't easy.

"We were both raised Roman Catholic but we talked about it and worked through it and then we came to that decision but it was a very very difficult decision," he explained.

Beyond a buffer zone, Canepa wants to make sure that San Mateo County is a safe haven for abortion services offering resources for those coming from out of state, but also from the central valley of California where access can be more limited.

