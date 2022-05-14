Here's What Desmond Bane Tweeted After The Grizzlies Lost To The Warriros

Desmond Bane sent out two tweets on Saturday after the Memphis Grizzlies got eliminated by the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies had their season end on Friday night in San Francisco when they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 110-96.

The Warriors won the second-round series 4-2, and they will now advance to the Western Conference Finals.

On Saturday, Desmond Bane sent out two tweets.

Desmond's first tweet: "Preciate the luv this season"

Desmond's second tweet: "Back to the labbbbbb"

The Grizzlies made the first-round of the playoffs as the eighth seed last year, and then finished this season as the second seed.

As a young team, they are clearly on an upward trajectory.

All-Star guard Ja Morant injured his knee at the end of Game 3, and did not return for the remainder of the series.

Therefore, the Grizzlies played the final three games of the series without their best player.

The Warriors will now play the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

