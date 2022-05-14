ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 6

 4 days ago

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night.

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 108-95 on Friday night to force a Game 7 in the second-round series.

Jayson Tatum exploded for 46 points, and after the game he met with the media.

"Knowing that if we lost our season would be over with," Tatum said when asked what got him going. "I was excited to play today, Game 6, this was like a big moment for all of us."

The Celtics had lost Game 5 on their home court in Boston to fall into a 3-2 hole, but they fended off elimination in Milwaukee, and now get a chance to go to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win in Game 7.

The Miami Heat are waiting for whoever wins the series, because they have already won their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

The Heat are the first seed in the east, so either the Celtics or the Bucks will play Games 1 and 2 of the next series on the road.

