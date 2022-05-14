ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green's Tweet About The Celtics-Bucks Series

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 108-95 on Friday night to force a Game 7 back in Boston to decide who will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the series.

Green's tweet said: "I just watched Bucks/Celtics highlights on SC. They showed something about Mike Buldenholzer and then some of the Celtics players talking about the game. But, did not show Ime Udoka at all. Did he make any adjustments from game 5 to 6? Does Ime do Interviews? Just wondering???"

Green and the Warriors are now in the Western Conference Finals after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday night to win the series 4-2.

Game 7 between the Celtics and Bucks will take place on Sunday in Massachusetts, and the Miami Heat are waiting for the winner of the series after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round.

The Heat are the first seed in the east, so they will host the first two games against the Celtics or the Bucks.

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson reacts to Celtics’ Game 7 win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s monster run

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson gave his props to both the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the conclusion of their thrilling series on Sunday. The Celtics won Game 7, 109-81, behind a breakout performance from Grant Williams, who scored 27 points on seven made triples. Jayson Tatum also had a big game with an all-around effort of 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics reveal new injury for Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been battered and bruised throughout much of the postseason, and the Boston Celtics star suffered a new injury during his team’s huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Monday that Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

Shocking News About Chris Paul

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had a left quad injury. The Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and the Mavs will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Nba Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics#Bucks Celtics#Sc#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Confirms ‘Winning Time’ Scene With Jerry Buss & Magic Johnson Is Accurate

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some are speculating about LeBron James’ happiness and his future with the franchise. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers, though he may be taking a wait-and-see approach before committing to another couple of years. The front office has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding the roster, but they also have the responsibility of finding a new head coach who can lead Los Angeles back to the Finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton had confrontation with HC Monty Williams during Game 7

The Phoenix Suns had a meltdown for the ages on Sunday night, and things may have come to a head with Deandre Ayton during the loss. The Suns got ran off their home court and lost 123-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton only played 17 minutes in the game, scoring just five points with four rebounds. He wasn’t even in foul trouble. The Suns center had been playing 31.7 minutes per game this postseason.
PHOENIX, AZ
