Chiefs rookie Mike Rose explains why he doesn’t like the Browns anymore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Rose came in as an undrafted free agent for the Kansas City Chiefs but he has made a mark already.

The linebacker, who was a fan favorite and four-year starter at Iowa State, is from Brecksville, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb.

He said he grew up a Cleveland Browns fan but that didn’t last too long for him.

“I definitely grew up a Browns fan but as this became more reality to me, obviously you can’t pick favorites,” Rose said with a laugh on Monday, May 9.

Rose was rated to be a Day 3 pick at the least by some draft experts so he said he was surprised to go unchosen in the NFL Draft.

“A lot of waiting, but I think every team had their different reason for passing up on me,” Rose said. “But I’m just super glad to have an opportunity here at this great organization. I’m just looking forward to doing my thing in minicamp and making the 53.”

Rose said he felt like he had an opportunity in Kansas City and that’s why he chose the Chiefs. He also said rookie mini camp was good for him as he learns a new defense and he’s going to work hard to make the final roster.

“This weekend was really good for me. And I’m just glad I can use this next week to take the film, take the playbook and just hone in on what I can do to be more comfortable in this defense.”

