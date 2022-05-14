Did that Wander Franco play look familiar? It should

Rays shortstop Wander Franco's infield skills continue to impress manager Kevin Cash and his teammates. [ SCOTT AUDETTE | Associated Press ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Jeter?

Second-year shortstop Wander Franco looked very much like Hall of Famer Derek Jeter on Friday in making a backhanded stop of a grounder and strong jump throw to first, as made popular by the longtime Yankees star.

It wasn’t by happenstance.

“That Derek Jeter play, I’ve seen lots of times,” Franco said Saturday, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “He has always been that type of player from Day 1 that I followed. I’m glad I was able to make that type of play.”

Franco said it’s not really a play that he practices.

“It’s just instincts,” he said. “I just trust the talent. I try to anticipate what the play will be, then rely on my talent.”

Manager Kevin Cash and catcher Mike Zunino, who both played against Jeter, were suitably impressed with Franco’s play.

“He’s got no fear to go to that throw and he’s got the arm to do it,” Zunino said. “It’s an easier play for some guys to make than trying to stop and pivot and throwing off the back foot. … You work on certain things, and it just comes down to your comfort. Some guys may like to plant and let it rip, and some guys have better feel getting up in the air and just getting the throw off.”

Cash said it takes a special athlete.

“Oh my God, you’ve got to have the body control and the arm strength, and fortunately for us he’s got it. And (Taylor Walls) has it,” Cash said. “You see the athleticism. … Wander’s athleticism is second to none. He can do some special things.

“On that play, I don’t think as the ball’s hit you’re planning what you’re going to do. It’s just very instinctual. And that’s what felt comfortable. And that’s how he made the play.”

Medical matters

Among pitchers eligible to return when healthy, reliever JT Chargois (oblique tightness) is progressing and will throw in an extended spring game Tuesday, as will reliever Chris Mazza (back spasms), Cash said.

Of those on a longer timetable, Shane Baz (arthroscopic elbow surgery) threw two innings Saturday in an extended spring game that Cash said “went very well.” Luis Patino (oblique strain) threw off the mound for the first time, albeit not at full distance.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks (right lat strain) got a good report from his latest MRI and was allowed to start playing catch Saturday, but will need six to eight weeks to build up before throwing to hitters, a step before starting a minor-league rehab. Reliever Nick Anderson (elbow surgery) is throwing bullpen sessions, with a late May/early June goal to face hitters.

Brendan McKay (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains “in a holding pattern” due to shoulder issues and is seeking additional medical opinions.

Miscellany

Yandy Diaz, who missed Friday’s game with a non-COVID illness, was in the lineup Saturday at third base. Brandon Lowe was what the team said was a healthy scratch from the lineup about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch. Taylor Walls replaced him. … Lefty Jeffrey Springs, after his impressive first true start Monday, will either start or work behind an opener in Sunday’s series finale. … Right-hander Josh Roberson, a 26-year-old pitching at Double A, was acquired from Miami to complete the trade for reliever Louis Head. … First pitch Sunday is at 1:40 p.m., the new start time a byproduct of an exclusivity window in MLB’s TV deal with Peacock.

