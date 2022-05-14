ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Did that Wander Franco play look familiar? It should

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06W8o5_0feKcgyw00
Rays shortstop Wander Franco's infield skills continue to impress manager Kevin Cash and his teammates. [ SCOTT AUDETTE | Associated Press ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Jeter?

Second-year shortstop Wander Franco looked very much like Hall of Famer Derek Jeter on Friday in making a backhanded stop of a grounder and strong jump throw to first, as made popular by the longtime Yankees star.

It wasn’t by happenstance.

“That Derek Jeter play, I’ve seen lots of times,” Franco said Saturday, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “He has always been that type of player from Day 1 that I followed. I’m glad I was able to make that type of play.”

Franco said it’s not really a play that he practices.

“It’s just instincts,” he said. “I just trust the talent. I try to anticipate what the play will be, then rely on my talent.”

Manager Kevin Cash and catcher Mike Zunino, who both played against Jeter, were suitably impressed with Franco’s play.

“He’s got no fear to go to that throw and he’s got the arm to do it,” Zunino said. “It’s an easier play for some guys to make than trying to stop and pivot and throwing off the back foot. … You work on certain things, and it just comes down to your comfort. Some guys may like to plant and let it rip, and some guys have better feel getting up in the air and just getting the throw off.”

Cash said it takes a special athlete.

“Oh my God, you’ve got to have the body control and the arm strength, and fortunately for us he’s got it. And (Taylor Walls) has it,” Cash said. “You see the athleticism. … Wander’s athleticism is second to none. He can do some special things.

“On that play, I don’t think as the ball’s hit you’re planning what you’re going to do. It’s just very instinctual. And that’s what felt comfortable. And that’s how he made the play.”

Medical matters

Among pitchers eligible to return when healthy, reliever JT Chargois (oblique tightness) is progressing and will throw in an extended spring game Tuesday, as will reliever Chris Mazza (back spasms), Cash said.

Of those on a longer timetable, Shane Baz (arthroscopic elbow surgery) threw two innings Saturday in an extended spring game that Cash said “went very well.” Luis Patino (oblique strain) threw off the mound for the first time, albeit not at full distance.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks (right lat strain) got a good report from his latest MRI and was allowed to start playing catch Saturday, but will need six to eight weeks to build up before throwing to hitters, a step before starting a minor-league rehab. Reliever Nick Anderson (elbow surgery) is throwing bullpen sessions, with a late May/early June goal to face hitters.

Brendan McKay (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains “in a holding pattern” due to shoulder issues and is seeking additional medical opinions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0feKcgyw00

Miscellany

Yandy Diaz, who missed Friday’s game with a non-COVID illness, was in the lineup Saturday at third base. Brandon Lowe was what the team said was a healthy scratch from the lineup about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch. Taylor Walls replaced him. … Lefty Jeffrey Springs, after his impressive first true start Monday, will either start or work behind an opener in Sunday’s series finale. … Right-hander Josh Roberson, a 26-year-old pitching at Double A, was acquired from Miami to complete the trade for reliever Louis Head. … First pitch Sunday is at 1:40 p.m., the new start time a byproduct of an exclusivity window in MLB’s TV deal with Peacock.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Alex Killorn look-a-likes invade Sunrise for Game 1

SUNRISE — It didn’t take Justin Wilson long to figure out how he and his group of friends should outfit themselves for Game 1 of the Lightning-Panthers series. A few weeks ago, the group decided they wanted to fly down to Sunrise and dress as one of their favorite players, Alex Killorn.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays get offensive in beating Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG — After calling out the hitters for being in “a team rut” on Monday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday’s game it would take a group effort to break out of it. And that’s pretty much what they got in scoring their most...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mazza
Person
Nick Anderson
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Derek Jeter
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco County shooting kills 1, injures 2

Three people were shot, one fatally, in the Dade City area Wednesday afternoon, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported. The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. in the Johns Road area of Dade City. Several people who were “known to each” got into an argument, and one person started shooting, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Abortion laws could affect care for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies

As the Supreme Court appears poised to return abortion regulation to the states, recent experience in Texas illustrates that medical care for miscarriages and dangerous ectopic pregnancies would also be threatened if restrictions become more widespread. One Texas law passed last year lists several medications as abortion-inducing drugs and largely...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Julie is a 3-year-old female dog of unknown breed. She’s a high-energy girl looking for an active home. She tends to pull on her leash and wants to run. Julie responds well to correction, takes treats gently and likes to give kisses. She would do best as the only dog in a home with a big yard. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Partnership expands Hillsborough mental health services

TAMPA — Florida ranks 49th in the nation in providing residents access to mental health care, according to Mental Health America. The problem is also local: The pandemic has led to a 600 percent increase in the number of Hillsborough County residents being screened for anxiety and a 472 percent rise in screenings for depression, according to mental health nonprofit group Tampa Bay Thrives.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s ‘Big Cat’ looking to tame Panthers

TAMPA — Andrei Vasilevskiy admitted something was wrong with the Lightning in their first-round playoff series against the Leafs. It showed in the way they struggled to close out games early in the series. Tampa Bay was outscored 11-6 in the third period through the first five games and entered Game 6 on the brink of elimination because of it.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy