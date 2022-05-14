Hundreds marching down North Main St. in support of Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Charlestown Memorial Day Parade will return for its 20th year, honoring those who lost their lives serving in the military. “After being forced to not hold this annual tradition and remembrance, due to COVID restrictions over the past two years, we are pleased to be able bring our community back together to show our great appreciation and respect to remember those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said said vice chair and parade chair Heather Paliotta.

