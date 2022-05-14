ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Casey; Russell The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Russell County in south central Kentucky Southern Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/. * At 814 PM EDT/714 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Cains Store, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Russell and southeastern Casey Counties, including the following locations... Sycamore Flat, Mintonville, Windsor, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Dunnville, Decatur, Evona, Ware and Honey Acre. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Casey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Casey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASEY COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Magnum to near Cains Store, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Casey County, including the following locations Evona, Lawhorn Hill, Ware, Windsor, Teddy, Gilpin, Bethelridge, Argyle and Labascus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Laurel County in south central Kentucky Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Rockcastle County in south central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hogue, or 9 miles northwest of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Science Hill around 800 PM EDT. Dabney around 805 PM EDT. Shopville around 810 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

