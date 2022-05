MARCY — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Mr. Glade E. Cook Jr. passed away in the comfort of his own home with his wife by his bedside after a courageous 11 year battle with ALS. Glade was born to Glade E., Sr. and Angela (DePhillips) Cook on June 10, 1959 in Utica. He was a graduate of New Hartford Central High School, and then went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree of Psychology from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire. Glade pursued his Master’s Degree of Psychology at Adams State University in Colorado, and his Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Oneonta.

MARCY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO