ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mosquitoes prefer biting humans wearing red, orange or black clothes

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEQCX_0feKaDeP00

SEATTLE ( StudyFinds.org ) – Pesky mosquitoes are more attracted to people who wear red, orange or black clothes, according to scientists. If you’re looking to keep them away, your outfit better have plenty of green, purple, blue or white. You’ll also need to cover up, though, as any color of human skin appears red to them.

Findings from the study out of the University of Washington could help us steer clear of the annoying pests and their itchy bites. Not to mention, they can further help avoid potentially contracting Zika or West Nile viruses, along with other mosquito-borne illnesses .

Scientist say the insects fly towards specific colors once they have smelled a plume of CO2 from human breath. Once they catch a whiff, they zero-in on particular hues that catch their fancy. Avoiding the blood-suckers this spring and summer may hinge on the right choice of attire to cover your skin.

“Mosquitoes appear to use odors to help them distinguish what is nearby, like a host to bite,” says study senior author Jeffrey Riffell, a professor of biology at the university, in a statement. “When they smell specific compounds, like CO2 from our breath, that scent stimulates the eyes to scan for specific colors and other visual patterns, which are associated with a potential host, and head to them.”

Colorful findings may lead to better mosquito repellants

The findings shed some light on why mosquitoes attack some individuals, and leave others alone. In addition to red, orange, and black, they also enjoy other colors like aqua and cyan. Human skin, regardless of overall pigmentation, emits a strong red-orange “signal” to the insects’ eyes. Its sense of smell, or olfaction, influences how it responds to visual cues.

Knowing what lures the hungry pests also opens the door to developing better mosquito repellents , traps and other methods to keep them at bay. “One of the most common questions I’m asked is ‘What can I do to stop mosquitoes from biting me?’” says Riffell. “I used to say there are three major cues that attract mosquitoes: your breath, your sweat and the temperature of your skin. In this study, we found a fourth cue: the color red, which can not only be found on your clothes, but is also found in everyone’s skin. The shade of your skin doesn’t matter, we are all giving off a strong red signature. Filtering out those attractive colors in our skin, or wearing clothes that avoid those colors, could be another way to prevent a mosquito biting.”

Costco members lose access to a benefit after program ends

For the study, Riffell and his team tracked the behavior of female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in a test chamber when exposed to visual and scent cues. Like all mosquito species, only females drink blood. Bites from A. aegypti can transmit dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, and Zika .

Specific odors were sprayed. Patterns such as a colored dot or a tasty human hand were also presented. Without any fragrance stimulus, the insects largely ignored the mark at the bottom of the chamber, regardless of color. After a spritz of CO2, they continued to pay no attention if it was green, blue or purple.

But they headed straight for the dot when it was red, orange, black or cyan.

It’s mostly about how you smell — but colors can keep the pests away

Humans can’t smell CO2, which we and other animals exhale with each breath. Mosquitoes can. Previous research has shown it boosts females’ activity, making them explore surrounding space in search of a host. The latest study reveals that after sniffing the gas, their eyes prefer certain wavelengths in the visual spectrum.

It is similar to what might happen when humans smell something good .

“Imagine you are on a sidewalk and you smell pie crust and cinnamon . That is probably a sign there is a bakery nearby, and you might start looking around for it,” says Riffell. “Here, we started to learn what visual elements that mosquitoes are looking for after smelling their own version of a bakery.”

Most humans have “true color” vision. We see different wavelengths of light as distinct colors. For example, 650 nanometers shows up as red while 450 wavelengths look blue. The researchers do not know whether mosquitoes perceive colors the same way.

‘Herping’ on TikTok makes Georgia teens famous

But most of those the mosquitoes preferred – orange, red and black – correspond to longer wavelengths of light. Human skin also gives off a long-wavelength signal in the red-orange range.

When the trials were repeated with human skin tone pigmentation cards, or a researcher’s bare hand, mosquitoes again flew toward the visual stimulus only after CO2 was introduced. If filters removed long-wavelength signals, or a green-colored glove was worn, they did not.

Mosquitoes with a mutation needed to smell CO2 no longer showed a color preference. Another strain of mutant mosquitoes, with a change related to vision so they could not ‘see’ long wavelengths of light, were more color-blind in the presence of CO2.

“These experiments lay out the first steps mosquitoes use to find hosts,” says Riffell

More research is needed to determine how other visual and odor cues, such as skin secretions, help mosquitoes target potential hosts at close range. Other mosquito species may also have different color preferences, based on their preferred host species. But the new findings add a colorful new layer to mosquito control .

The study is published in the journal in Nature Communications.

South West News Service writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Mosquito Control#Wearing Clothes#Color Red
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Costco
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy