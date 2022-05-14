Nebraska Softball Claims Big Ten Title

The Huskers beat Michigan 3-1 to earn their first tournament championship since 2004

Nebraska softball is the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament champion.

The Huskers closed out a third tight game in as many days to claim the conference crown, defeating Michigan 3-1 in eight innings Saturday in East Lansing. The victory improves Big Red to 40-14 on the year, the first 40-win season since 2014.

Cam Ybarra rounds third on her home run. Nebraska Athletics

Cam Ybarra hit the first home run of the tournament for Nebraska in the first inning, putting the Huskers out front early. Michigan worked a run across in the fifth inning, but nobody else found a way to score through the first seven innings.

With extra innings came winning time for Nebraska.

After the first two batters were retired, Billie Andrews worked a walk to get on base. Ybarra then doubled to bring Andrews home and scored two pitches later on a Syd Gray single.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Wolverines went down in order to give Nebraska its first Big Ten Tournament title and 20th conference championship in program history. The last conference tournament title for the Huskers came during their Big 12 tenure in 2004.

Ybarra's two hits were half of the team total for the day. Gray and Abbie Squier notched the other two.

Olivia Ferrell spun the first 6.0 innings from the circle, giving up one run on three hits. Ferrell also issued four walks while striking out two.

Courtney Wallace earned the win for her 2.0 innings of relief, not allowing a single Wolverine to get on after she entered the game.

Mya Felder, Wallace, Ferrell, and Ybarra were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Ybarra was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Although already clearly into the NCAA Tournament field, the conference title gives the Huskers an automatic bid. The NCAA Softball Selection Show is Sunday, May 15, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

