Wake Prep to open doors this summer

Community members had the opportunity to tour Wake Preparatory Academy earlier this year.

WAKE FOREST — Wake Preparatory Academy is set to start its inaugural year in August.

The 220,000-square foot charter school — located off Capital Boulevard on the Wake-Franklin county line — is designed to accommodate approximately 2,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school originated from the vision of Hilda Parlér, president of the board, who wanted to provide a challenging, individualized educational program while preparing students for success in college, careers and beyond.

Melody Hudson is the director of marketing for Charter One. This Mesa, Ariz.-based company contracts with American Leadership Academy, founded by Glenn Way, to manage its 12 schools in Arizona and one soon to open in Lexington, S.C.

According to Hudson, Wake Prep "will be its own brand and is not an ALA school."

However, she said there’s plenty to separate it from other schools in the area.

“It will be only the second K-12 public charter school in the area,” Hudson said, “and the first with all grade levels on one convenient campus that offers a rigorous values-based curriculum. The school’s classical education — coupled with a traditional approach to education in a moral and wholesome environment — uniquely positions it to build and raise the whole student, focusing on more than academics.”

Hudson said disadvantaged students won’t be excluded due to cost and availability. Wake Prep is a tuition-free, public community charter school operating on state funding.

“Wake Preparatory Academy will be the only charter school in the county with a weighted lottery for educationally disadvantaged students, a free and reduced lunch program, and transportation to and from school,” Hudson said. “We will also provide the full high school experience, including fine arts, music, athletics, advanced placement and honors courses, and advisory classes such as financial literacy.”

Cristina Schubert will be the school’s first campus director. Schubert recently served as Charter One’s K-6 Director of Academics, overseeing all academic programs nationwide under the Charter One umbrella.

Wake Prep will also have sports teams, starting off as an independent with plans to join the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). There are plans for all major sports such as football, basketball, baseball and softball, along with wrestling, soccer, tennis, swimming and golf.

Overall, Hudson said Wake Prep will be a strong entity for education in Wake County.

“The goal is to provide as many students in the area with the best education possible in a moral and wholesome environment,” Hudson said, “so they can grow into service-oriented leaders in their community who are both college and career-ready upon graduation.”

Applications are still being accepted and parents are encouraged to apply at www.wakeprep.org.