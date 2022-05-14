ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIF San Diego Section 2022 baseball playoff brackets: Matchups, game times for all 6 divisions

By Bodie De Silva
The brackets for the 2022 CIF San Diego Section baseball playoffs have been released. First-round games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

The Open Division playoffs will start on Wednesday, May 18 with the quarterfinal round. Granite Hills and La Costa Canyon received the top two seeds in the Open Division bracket.

You can follow all of the baseball playoff action on SBLive with bracket updates, scores and more.

(Lead photo by Steven Silva)

Here are the CIF-SDS baseball brackets for all six divisions, with matchups and game times:

CIF-SDS OPEN DIVISION BASEBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION I BASEBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION II BASEBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION III BASEBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION IV BASEBALL BRACKET

CIF-SDS DIVISION V BASEBALL BRACKET

