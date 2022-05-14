ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Fire destroys 12 vehicles, investigation underway

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJtQM_0feKZn7Y00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.”

Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge.

One dead after stabbing in Weslaco

According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla with Brownsville FD, additional units were requested due to it being a “sizable fire.”

The fire was near an area with several parked cars, and in total 12 cars were at a “complete loss,” he said.

The fire was contained and put out before reaching one of the warehouses that was right behind it, according to Brownsville FD. There were no injuries reported.

‘Inaccurate and false’: Weslaco ISD addresses rape allegations circulating on social media

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Susan Browning-Eades
4d ago

This is a poorly written story. I know what wasn’t burning but I don’t know what was burning. What was the origin of the fire? Grass fire? Structural?

Reply
2
Related
ValleyCentral

38-year-old dies in motorcycle crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after one man died in a motorcycle crash. Police responded to the intersection of South Border Avenue and Mile 5 North to a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday just before 3 a.m. According to the release, the preliminary investigating states that the driver lost control […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

21-year-old missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 18, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Glenn Daniel Hayes Jr., 29, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Dustin Mario Ontiverso, 35, of Mercedes, Texas, for DUI. Matthew Thomas Metzler, 37, of Sealy, Texas, for DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man arrested for public intoxication

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police said they arrested a man at a local bar for multiple offenses. According to police Mark Daniel Sada, 27 was taken into custody for public intoxication, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and resisting transport. On Monday at around 7 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Brownsville, TX
Accidents
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
ValleyCentral

TDCJ: Search continues for escaped inmate

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice gave an update on the search for Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, on Monday. Lopez is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate accused of stealing a transport bus and wrecking it in Leon County, near Centerville, on Thursday. This led to nearby roads […]
LEON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Alton PD Vehicle Fleet To Be All Electric

The Alton Police Department will be the first in the Valley to have an all-electric vehicle fleet. The city has purchased five Ford F-150 Lightning trucks – three of which will go to the police department. The fire department will get one, and the other will be assigned to...
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Man’s wife told police he committed 2014 homicide

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have two people in custody in connection to a 2014 cold case. Alberto Davila, 50, was taken into custody in Victoria in connection to the December 2014 death of Daniel Salazar Burnias. A second suspect was taken into custody but their name is not being released at this time due […]
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Brownsville Fd#Weslaco Isd#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Edinburg murder suspect seeking bond reduction

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman facing a murder charge relating to the death of a man in October 2021 is seeking to reduce the bond total she faces. Elizabeth Mujica, 34, filed a motion to seek a bond reduction in the murder charge she faces on Monday. The hearing to see if her […]
EDINBURG, TX
Valley Morning Star

Dune driving warning signs going up on SPI beaches

Cameron County will unveil new signage aimed at preventing people from driving on the delicate dunes on South Padre Island, with warnings including the threat of prosecution. “Driving On The Sand Dunes is Prohibited” signage will go up this week as a reminder that driving up and over the dunes from the beach is banned by law.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Convicted murderer still on the run after escaping a transport bus

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
kgns.tv

Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed vehicle pursuit starts in Zapata and ends at on the Mexican side of a Laredo bridge. It all started at around 12:30 p.m. when DPS Troopers got a call about a possible stolen pick-up truck -- traveling from Zapata towards Laredo. The pickup was...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

DEA WANTED: Faustino Cruz-Munoz

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Drug Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to the DEA’s news release, Faustino Cruz-Munoz, AKA “Tino”, is wanted for Conspiracy & Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Members of the public can anonymously report tips about […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BROWNSVILLE PD: Credit card abuse suspect in custody

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 13 Brownsville Police took into custody a man wanted for credit card abuse. Police said Alan Pham was taken into custody for the charge of Credit Card Abuse, three counts. Authorities said Pham was identified by a Brownsville Crime Stoppers Tip in reference to a subject who used a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after stabbing in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead and another hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco. At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Weslaco police responded to a stabbing at the 100 block of S. Cedro Street, according to a news release from Weslaco PD. Officers found two men with lacerations on their bodies. EMS transported both […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

‘You could kill somebody or take your own life:’ Mission PD shares dangers of underage drinking

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school graduation is right around the corner and the Mission Police Department wants to remind everyone that underage drinking and driving can be dangerous and costly. UTRGV grad students share their journey “I am asking the community basically just be safe, not to drink and drive,” said Officer Arturo Flores […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy